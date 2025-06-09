General Hospital spoilers: Josslyn’s big rescue rocks Port Charles, particularly Jason’s world?

As a newly minted agent with the WSB, General Hospital’s Josslyn (Eden McCoy) has subtly shown signs that she’ll make a great agent. So far, she’s managed to get close to Dalton (Daniel Goddard), becoming his student assistant as she works to unmask what criminal activity he’s actually involved in. Josslyn has also shown off her physical training when she subdued Nina (Cynthia Watros) after the magazine editor’s epic showdown with Carly (Laura Wright). However, Josslyn’s biggest accomplishment as an agent may actually come with a daring rescue from the “grave.”

On Friday, June 6, it was announced that General Hospital veteran actress Kelly Thiebaud is heading back to the soap. While that’s great news for fans of the actress, there has been no confirmation that Thiebaud is returning to series as Dr. Britt Westbourne, so it’s entirely possible that she’s back as a brand-new character.

Steve Burton and Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

General Hospital viewers will recall that Dr. Britt Westbourne allegedly died rescuing Josslyn from Heather Webber (Alley Mills), who was at the time masquerading around Port Charles as the Hook Killer. Heather took pleasure in stabbing Britt with the hook, seeing it as revenge against Britt’s dad, Cesar Faison (Anders Hove).

Britt ultimately succumbed to the stab wound, as it was laced with a venomous toxin as well. The whole ordeal left Josslyn feeling eternally grateful for Brit saving her life, and left Jason (Steve Burton) devastated as he and Britt were just starting their romance.

With all that being said, let’s pretend Theibaud is reprising the role of Britt. That means the powers that be at General Hospital will have to revive her from the dead, something we’ve seen happen with Jason a few times. If she is alive somewhere, is it possible that she’s being held captive and forced to use her brilliance as a physician to help some evildoer’s nefarious plot? Does she need someone to recuse her?

It’s worth mentioning, years ago, Robin (Kimberly McCullough) was once presumed dead, only to have been kidnapped by Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roché) and forced into working on a medical cure for him. So if Britt finds herself in a similar predicament, perhaps Josslyn may stumble across the information. Dalton is clearly up to something criminal, so maybe Josslyn will discover in her investigation that in addition to working with Sidwell (Carlo Rota), Dalton is also working with someone else who has Britt prisoner.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

If that proves to be the case, we’d love to see Josslyn leap into action to save her. Josslyn saving Britt’s life would make the two even. Plus, while we can’t rule out the possibility that Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Jason will reconnect with Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) leaving town, we think Jason being reunited with Britt, allowing for them to actually give a real relationship a shot, also sounds enticing.

Again, we don’t have confirmation at the time of publication that Thiebaud is returning to daytime as Britt. So she could be resurfacing as someone new. However, given Cody (Joshua Bell) randomly brought up her name in a recent episode, we tend to believe the good doc is on her way back.