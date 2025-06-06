General Hospital spoilers: Lucky’s departure leaves Elizabeth to rekindle a romance with an old flame?

Just like that, Jonathan Jackson is again parting ways with General Hospital, exiting the role of Lucky Spencer. While fans hoped that when Jackson returned to the soap on August 23, 2024, he’d stick around long-term, as reported by Soap Opera Digest , Jackson is making his exit, just shy of a year.

After Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) rejected Lucky’s marriage proposal in the General Hospital episode airing on June 5, and Lucky claimed he was essentially ready for his next big adventure out of Port Charles, the writing was on the wall for Jackson’s departure.

So looking ahead, while Elizabeth and Lucky acknowledged they’ll always have love for one another, they agreed it’s time they move on. That, of course, has our minds wondering about the possibilities for Elizabeth’s romantic future. Although there’s always a chance she could find romance with someone she’s yet to be paired with, like Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson), we think her next new love is with an old flame.

Rick Hearst, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Looking at her romantic history, she has a few viable options in town. First, there’s Ric (Rick Hearst). Upon his arrival back in Port Charles, we couldn’t help but notice his attempts to flirt with her. However, she was reluctant to entertain Ric romantically, given their tumultuous past. Also, with Lucky back, the Spencer heir captured all of her attention. Although Elizabeth could change her mind about Ric with Lucky out of the picture, he’s currently involved in a tawdry romance with Ava (Maura West) and is neck-deep in an embezzlement scandal, so he’s probably not the right choice.

There’s also Drew (Cameron Mathison). However, he’s a worse option than Ric for Elizabeth, as he’s too busy at the moment manipulating Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and being your run-of-the-mill creep. He’s headed for a major fall sooner or later, and we'd rather not see him take Elizabeth with him.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With all that being said, we think Elizabeth’s next great romance may be with Stone Cold himself, Jason (Steve Burton). The two have known each other for decades and share a child. Throughout their ups and downs, they’ve maintained a great friendship, and they’re both single and ready to mingle. Plus, with him inching closer and closer to getting out of the Port Charles underworld for good, he’s starting to look like a safer option.

Now if you’re a fan wondering if Jason and Elizabeth could really be happy together with Carly (Laura Wright) around, we understand your point. In the past, Carly and Elizabeth have loathed each other, and Carly has always presented herself as an obstacle in Jason’s relationships as his very intrusive best friend.

However, over the years, Carly and Elizabeth have actually become quite friendly (not friends) with each other, and we even think they respect one another. Additionally, Carly and Jason have a few more boundaries in place these days. Heck, there’s even an argument they aren’t as close since she kicked off a romance with Jack (Chris L. McKenna), and Jason’s been lying about Sasha ( Sofia Mattsson) and Michael’s (Rory Gibson) baby.

We also have to point out that we prefer an Elizabeth and Jason coupling over Jason continuing to cozy up to Sasha, or him exploring things with Anna (Finola Hughes). We’ll just have to wait and see if this summer brings about #Jasabeth (yeah, they don’t have a great couple’s name we know).