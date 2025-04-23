General Hospital spoilers: Jason’s secrets and betrayal push Carly to do the unthinkable?

Once upon a time in General Hospital, the bond between Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright) seemed unbreakable. The besties have been there for one another through the good, bad and ugly. Heck, Jason’s love for Carly led him to fake his death for years to work for the FBI, all so she didn’t go to prison. And Carly has lied to the police plenty of times to protect Jason from going to prison.

With all that being said, we’ve unfortunately noticed that the dynamic between Jason and Carly has been off for weeks. While many viewers will point to her insistence on dating Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) as the cause of her friction with Jason, we’d argue that her love life isn’t their only problem.

Carly hasn’t made a big deal of it yet, but Jason has made a habit of keeping things from her since he returned to Port Charles. He hid the news of Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) having an affair behind Michael’s (Chad Duell) back, and Jason also didn’t share that Sonny (Maurice Benard) is currently suffering from a heart issue. Although in both instances, the news was not Jason’s business to tell, Michael and Sonny are her family. When Carly eventually learned the truth and confronted Jason on both occasions, he smoothed things over, and she let it go. However, she may not be so gracious when she learns Jason is actively hiding a grandchild from her.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

When Jason agreed to pretend to be the father of Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) baby, covering for the fact that she’s pregnant with Michael’s child, we assumed this secret would eventually come back to bite Jason. Both Carly and Sonny may not think highly of the fact that Jason kept their grandchild from them, especially with Michael being in Germany. It’s possible that, unlike with the other secrets, Carly won’t just sweep this one under the rug, especially because Jason isn’t just hiding another secret, he’s lying.

It’s also worth noting that Jason hasn’t been on the same page with Carly in how she’s handling Willow lately. Carly believes she’s absolutely in the right when it comes to the battle with Willow and Drew, so she could soon take exception with Jason for his interference in that regard as well.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

So given how Jason is moving these days, it’s not hard to imagine that Carly soon does the unthinkable and turns her back on him… temporarily, anyway. The Metro Court owner could finally grow tired of him hiding important things from her and “betraying” her. She could feel that this version of Jason is a person she doesn’t recognize. Additionally, if she’s still with Jack Brennan should this happen, we suspect he’ll fan the flame and push her to take the break from her friendship.

At the moment, this is just a theory, but it just seems as if Jason and Carly could be in for more rocky times ahead.

