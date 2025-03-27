General Hospital spoilers: Sonny lands in a coma before he can have the surgery?

In the General Hospital episode that aired on March 26, Ava (Maura West) stood over Sonny (Maurice Benard) and watched as he gasped for air, in need of the pills on the floor nearby. As she taunted him, Kristina (Kate Mansi) thankfully appeared in the nick of time to rescue her father. Once Ava excused herself, Kristina came to her dad’s aid and called Dr. Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) to check out Sonny.

After Isaiah examined Sonny, the doctor made it crystal clear that the kingpin needs to have his heart surgery as soon as possible. However, Sonny was insistent that he take care of some family business first, which is largely code for finding out who blew up his penthouse so his loved ones aren’t in danger of another attack.

What stood out the most in this dialogue, besides Isaiah’s strong recommendation, is Sonny’s mention that he’ll get the surgery in two weeks. Sonny repeated the two-week time frame to Laura (Genie Francis) later in a conversation, and noted he planned to keep his stress levels low.

We have a hunch that Sonny mentioning his plan to wait and get surgery is foreshadowing a big medical crisis to come. If we had to guess, he won’t make it that long and will suffer a life-or-death emergency that could land him in a coma or worse.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Sonny’s plan to wait and get surgery largely depends on his ability not to get stressed, and it’s hard to imagine him being mellow for that long. For starters, he just lost his temper with Ava, and now that she knows he’s suffering from something serious (although she doesn’t know the particulars), we suspect she’s primed and ready to push his buttons again, especially with Ric (Rick Hearst) in her ear.

Then there’s the matter of Sonny and Jason (Steve Burton) attempting to find the culprit responsible for landing Michael (Chad Duell) in a burn recovery unit in Germany. Working with the tip from Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), the best friends feel they have a real lead to track down the suspect. Considering the suspect is likely tied to the WSB, making him dangerous, Sonny and Jason’s pursuit doesn’t exactly scream easy like an Easter egg hunt.

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Adding to the Ava threat and bomb suspect search, there’s a strong chance Sonny may find himself stressed out by Carly (Laura Wright) continuing to date Jack (Chris McKenna), Drew (Cameron Mathison) working to take his pier territory or Sidwell (Carlo Rota) could make a move against Sonny.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We can’t forget that with Kristina still grieving and more impulsive than ever, she could do something reckless that sends his stress through the roof. Oh, and if word finally gets out that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) secret child, Sonny may have a whole new family dynamic to be concerned about.

Either way, we just feel as if Sonny is in trouble. We doubt he’ll die, but he may have a brush with death.