How far will General Hospital’s Sasha and Jason take their plan to protect Michael?

General Hospital’s Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) recently got a sonogram of her baby and she’s over the moon, as she should be. But she and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) had quite a fight in the exam room when Willow was briefly Sasha’s nurse. Now Sasha is suspicious that Willow may guess that Michael (Chad Duell) is the real father of the baby.

Doing the math

Now that Willow has seen Sasha’s records and knows the due date of the baby, she knows around the time it was conceived. Willow already pointed out to Sasha that the conception occurred during the time she and Michael were fighting over her infidelity with Drew (Cameron Matthison).

Thankfully, Willow just accused Sasha of taking advantage of Jason (Steve Burton) during a turbulent period in the Q mansion to get Jason’s money.

But if there are any slip-ups from Sasha or Jason, Willow may guess the truth. And Willow wouldn’t hesitate to use that information against Michael in a bitter custody battle between them. So will Sasha and Jason be able to keep up their cover story?

An unexpected couple

Asher Antonyzyn, Sofia Mattsson and Steve Burton in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

When Cody (Josh Kelly) started loudly telling people all over Port Charles that Jason was the father of Sasha’s baby, it was a little strange that no one thought that was out of the blue. Sasha and Jason have been thrown together a lot over the last year, but they never seemed poised to become a romantic couple. But none of their families or friends seemed to blink an eye at the idea of Jason and Sasha having a one-night stand.

Even though they have never been romantic with each other, and Sasha and Cody were definitely a couple until right before all this happened, everyone seems fine with accepting that Sasha and Jason are going to be co-parents. That seems out of character considering how much the Quartermaines are constantly up in each other’s business.

I find it very hard to believe that Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) just accepted this and hasn’t pushed Jason or Sasha for more details about the baby or about them as a couple. It’s also strange that Sonny (Maurice Benard) has just taken it in stride considering how close he and Jason are. Although, I guess Sonny has so many other things going on that Jason’s love life may not be high on his list of priorities.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How far will they go?

Both publicly and privately, Jason and Sasha have maintained a warm friendship, but that’s all. They haven’t been seen together in public very much, and Jason wasn’t at the sonogram appointment. Now though, Sasha is wary.

After her fight with Willow, she’s very concerned about Willow or Drew finding out the truth. Is that going to change how Jason and Sasha act towards one another? How far will they go to convince their friends and family that their story is true?

It would make sense if Sasha asks Jason to go to her future doctor’s appointments with her, because that’s what a responsible and active father would do. If Jason goes to the appointments, he can update Michael on the baby’s growth, which I’m sure Michael would appreciate.

But what about after the birth? Will Jason be at the birth instead of Michael? Will he help Sasha decorate the nursery, and be there for her during her recovery? Will he step into the father role with the newborn?

It seems like Jason fulfilling a father role in the life of the baby would be very difficult emotionally for him and for Sasha. And if it continues, it could also be very difficult for the child to someday learn that Jason isn’t their father.

Sasha’s original plan to raise the baby on her own might have worked if she had left Port Charles. But now there’s no way for her to avoid having all of the families in her life. And Jason will have to take an active role in the baby’s life to keep up the illusion that he’s the baby’s father.

The lie just doesn’t seem sustainable. Will they eventually pretend to be a couple to keep up the cover story? Or even get married to keep suspicion off of Michael? There doesn’t seem to be a way to make this work that won’t end in disaster and heartbreak for everyone involved.

Michael may give the secret away

Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Michael wanted to be an active part of the child’s life, but acknowledged the difficulty that it would cause for him because of his situation with Willow.

I think it’s more likely that Michael will admit he’s the father and wants to be a father to his child than Jason and Sasha successfully keep up the ruse that Jason is the paternal parent.

Michael is facing a tough battle with Willow now that she’s being manipulated by Drew. However, I think in the end, he will take the chance that admitting he’s the father of Sasha’s baby won’t destroy his case for custody.

After all, Willow did cheat first, and her actions after her infidelity are definitely enough to make the case that she’s an unfit mother.

It would be a shame if Jason and Sasha get so swept up in keeping up the story that they try to be a couple or even get married, just to keep it going. They both deserve the chance to really be in love. And Sasha’s baby deserves to know his or her real father, Michael.