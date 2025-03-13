General Hospital spoilers: Drew accidentally does the impossible?

You’d be hard-pressed to find any character on the General Hospital canvas who riles up fans more than Drew (Cameron Mathison). As Drew continues on in his villain era, he’s collected several enemies. It would actually be easier to name all the people who do like him, which amounts to probably Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Scout (Cosette Abinante). But zeroing in on his list of rivals, let’s talk about Carly (Laura Wright), Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Tracy (Jane Elliot).

Carly loathes her ex-boyfriend for blowing up Michael’s (Chad Duell) marriage to Willow and for his continued interference with Michael and Willow’s children. She also took exception with Drew for blaming her for her son’s current health crisis. Ironically though, Drew’s bull-in-a-china-shop approach to Michael’s affairs has pushed Carly to team up with the one person we never thought she’d work with — Nina.

Cynthia Watros and Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Nina and Carly have some seriously bad blood due to Nina blaming Carly for Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) death, and Carly blaming Nina for the dissolution of her marriage to Sonny (Maurice Benard). However, when the Crimson Magazine editor kicked off a tawdry romance with the congressman, and he subsequently jumped into an even tawdrier relationship with Nina’s daughter, Nina saw red. It’s not because Nina is jealous, but because she hates that Drew ruined her daughter’s happy life.

Wanting to break Drew’s hold over Willow, Nina proposed to Carly that they team up to make that happen. In the General Hospital episode airing on March 12, Carly even pitched planting evidence to take down Drew.

That brings us to Tracy. She’s gone toe-to-toe with Quartermaines in the past, but she’s never found a familial rivalry as fierce as the one between her and her nephew. She can’t stand what he did to Michael’s marriage, hates that he uses the Quartermaine name to wreak havoc and she’s now enraged he tried to move the family crypt. She despises him so much that she actually told him the only good thing about her brother not being around is that he’s not able to know Drew (ouch).

Jane Elliot, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Tracy is ready to continue waging war against Drew, and we have to think. Will Drew’s behavior push the impossible to happen, an alliance between Carly, Nina and Tracy?

For many fans, this alliance would be a dream come true. All three women have a history of plotting some epic revenge when wronged, and it’s made for some entertaining daytime moments. So if they managed to join forces, some epic must-watch scenes could be on the way.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now fans know that Carly, Tracy and Nina can’t stand each other. But since Carly and Nina have been able to put their differences aside to go after Drew, we don’t see why Tracy would be incapable of doing the same. As the saying goes, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

If the trio does form a partnership, we can imagine Drew won’t know what hit him. However, we wouldn’t be able to foresee the alliance lasting long, because as soon as Carly and Tracy find out the sordid details of Nina’s own sexual relationship with Drew, we think the news will destroy whatever temporary truce they have. (By the way, we really thought Tracy should know this already given Cody’s [Josh Kelly] bar fight with Drew, but she’s not mentioned it.)