I think General Hospital’s Cody is on a mission to beat Drew in becoming the most annoying person in Port Charles

I didn’t think it was possible that on the current landscape of General Hospital, anyone could be more annoying than Drew (Cameron Mathison). Over the last several months, the man has made one problematic decision after the other, which has even the most divisive residents in Port Charles looking like saints. Whether it’s sleeping with his nephew’s wife, actively working against Michael (Chad Duell) in his custody dispute or just being the poster boy for entitlement and selfishness, Drew is a bit short on fans these days.

However, even with Drew’s loathsome behavior, I find myself becoming increasingly bothered by Cody (Josh Kelly). While I appreciated the character’s debut initially, as he was a bit rough around the edges but represented the “everyday man” not tied to a powerful and/or wealthy family in Port Charles, since it was revealed he is Mac’s (John J. York) son and cousins with his former love interest Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), Cody’s antics have been tough to watch.

Let’s start with Cody showing up at Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) grand opening party for her new bar and trying to blackmail Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and assaulting Lucky (Jonathan Jackson). Both were low moments for Cody. And while I understand he’s still spiraling having to think of Sasha as his cousin instead of his girlfriend and he’s currently in debt due to his gambling, I can’t excuse his actions. Although to be clear, I’ll give Cody some leeway as far as his tumultuous encounters with Drew go.

Josh Kelly, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

This brings me to Cody’s most egregious behavior — blabbing all around town that Sasha is carrying Jason’s (Steve Burton) baby. Not only is the information wrong, but Cody is completely oblivious to the fact that he’s sharing news that isn’t his to tell even if it were correct. What's even worse is that he's now dragging Jason’s name through the mud, disparaging him as a person and a father.

Cody doesn’t even know Jason like that to judge him. The two men have had very limited interactions, so who is Cody to call someone dishonorable or a deadbeat? Especially, given Cody’s life is currently a trainwreck of his own making. Plus, if Cody has caught wind of Jason beating up his own twin brother, I’m not sure why he is speaking so recklessly about Stone Cold as if Cody couldn’t face the same experience.

Now I’ll admit, I’m a fan of Jason. So perhaps I’m biased in my annoyance with Cody. However, if Cody doesn’t shape up soon, I may be calling for Cody to get what’s coming to him, even more so than Drew.

