I don’t get it, why did General Hospital’s Willow just not ask the question?

At this rate, I probably sound like a broken record saying how infuriating I find General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison). Since he first set his sights on Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), I’ve found him nothing short of loathsome. Every time I think he has hit his moral low point, he does something even more despicable to top himself.

In his latest disgusting tactic, during the week of June 9, Drew purposefully had a conversation with Ric (Rick Hearst) in earshot of Wiley (Viron Weaver), claiming Michael (Rory Gibson) didn’t want Wiley and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko) anymore because he has a new baby. Drew intentionally hurt a child so he could ensure that Willow and Michael would never come to a compromise with custody of the kids. This leads to my latest gripe with Willow.

Rory Gibson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

After Michael was able to reassure a heartbroken Wiley that he and his sister were wanted, a furious Michael confronted Willow with the information.

She, in turn, reasoned that Drew would never say that in front of Wiley. Willow also brought up the possibility that Wiley was mistaken. At no point did she ever buy into the possibility that the story Michael told her was true. In fact, after court was adjourned, she came to believe Michael lied.

Why in the world would Willow just not ask the question? Why didn’t she seek out Wiley and ask him what happened? Yes, Michael has temporary custody of the kids at the moment, but Michael probably would have been okay with Willow seeking out the truth from their son. At the very least, she could have sought Wiley out to make sure he was okay emotionally and to reaffirm that both his parents loved and wanted him. Again, Michael likely would have allowed it.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

I’m so baffled and frustrated by Willow just treating Drew as King in this sick, made-up world of theirs. To her, everything Drew says is right, he does no wrong, he’s incapable of duplicitous manipulation and despite what she claims, he’s become her highest priority. Considering that Drew has made an enemy of everyone in Port Charles aside from Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and Ric, you’d think Willow would start seeing a red flag (heck, at least a yellow one). But nope, she remains resolved to stand by her man.

If Willow loses custody of Wiley and Amelia, as we suspect, maybe then the veil might begin to fall. But I won’t be surprised if Drew spins more webs of deceit to keep this naive spider in his web.

