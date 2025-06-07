General Hospital’s Willow cheated first and doesn’t deserve custody

The custody battle between General Hospital’s Michael Corinthos (Rory Gibson) and Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) is getting wild. Earlier this week, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) had to admit under oath that Michael is the father of her baby. But that doesn’t mean Willow or Drew (Cameron Mathison) should be celebrating just yet.

It doesn’t look great that Michael fathered a child with Sasha after a drunken one-night stand. However, Willow cheated first. Willow, as the first one to break her marriage vows, doesn’t get to claim the moral high ground even though Michael slept with Sasha.

If Willow had never kissed Drew, then Michael never would have been devastated and gone out drinking, found Sasha at the bar or slept with her. Of course, Michael is responsible for his actions, and being drunk is no excuse, but Willow was the first to cheat. Because of that, it doesn’t even really matter that Michael slept with Sasha. The marriage was already broken at that point, and Willow broke it. She’s still responsible for the failure of the marriage.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) might think that getting Sasha to admit on the stand that Michael is the father of her baby is some kind of “gotcha” that will help Willow, but it won’t make a huge difference in the outcome of the case. Especially since Nina was the one responsible for drugging Drew.

Let’s look at the facts – Willow’s case

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Normally, I love mess, and this custody fight is deliciously messy. But look at the case from the judge’s perspective, since the judge doesn’t know any of the parties involved. Willow kissed Drew, and then months later kissed him again. All the while, Drew was sleeping with Willow’s mother (which hasn’t been shared in court).

Michael found out about both kisses, got drunk and slept with Sasha. Then Willow had sex with Drew in the children’s playroom on camera.

Over the course of the months that followed, Willow took the kids to Nina’s, back to the Quartermaine mansion, back to Nina’s, then she took Wiley (Viron Weaver) to DC with Drew. She then moved the kids in with Drew. That is a lot of moving and upheaval, which is not good for kids, especially younger kids.

She also refused to let Michael’s family see him when he was in the hospital and never even tried to keep the kids connected to him while he recovered from life-threatening burns (although Michael stayed in contact with Wiley). And now that Drew has bought property in DC, if she’s given custody, she could very well move the kids out of state, unless the judge orders her to remain in the state so Michael can see his kids.

Now the kids are living with Drew, who is unstable at best, and has gone viral twice now for his beef with Tracy (Jane Elliot) and for his escapade with another woman. Drew’s public reputation is shot, and he doesn’t look like a very stable or kind person. Definitely not the kind of person that kids should be in a home with. If I were the judge on this case, there is no way I’d give custody to Willow while she was living with Drew.

Let’s look at the facts- Michael’s case

Rory Gibson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

I’m on Team Michael, but he’s not perfect. The judge definitely has to consider some of his actions and associations as well. Michael has another new baby in Daisy. And while that shouldn’t have any bearing on the custody decision because Willow cheated and broke the marriage first, the addition of a new half-sibling is a disruption to the lives of Wiley (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko).

But if Sasha is going to raise the baby at the Quartermaine mansion, that should minimize the disruption as much as possible because there will always be family members around to provide stability and consistency for them. If Michael is given full custody and he moves the kids back to the mansion, it will be like going home for them, which is a very good thing and something the judge should consider.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the kids’ paternal grandfather, Sonny (Maurice Benard). Michael was almost killed in Sonny’s penthouse. Is it safe for the kids to be around Michael when they could be targeted because of their association with Sonny?

The judge has to take that into account, but I don’t think that alone is enough to make the judge give custody to Willow. Comparing the risks of the kids being around Drew and Nina, who drugged a man without consent, or being around Michael and his family, the kids are clearly safer with Michael. Especially if they live at the Quartermaine mansion, which has security guards.

Willow brought all this on herself

Ultimately, despite the circus going on in the courtroom, Willow brought this on herself, and she deserves to lose custody of those kids. She’s wildly unstable, gives too much control to a domineering narcissist who wants revenge for every perceived slight and moves those kids from home to home like they’re suitcases.

If she had never kissed her husband’s uncle twice, then she wouldn’t be in this position. So I don’t think it matters at all that Michael is having a baby with Sasha. He never would have slept with Sasha if Willow hadn’t done what she did. I’ll die on that hill.