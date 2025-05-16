General Hospital spoilers: Sonny delivers a surprise during Willow and Carly’s custody battle?

General Hospital’s Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Carly (Laura Wright) are on a collision course over custody of Wiley (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko). There’s plenty of blame to go around for the nastiness of this looming battle.

Willow deserves blame for having an affair on her husband with his uncle. Drew (Cameron Mathison) deserves blame for being said uncle and subsequently sabotaging Willow’s opportunity to come to a peaceful resolution with Michael. Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) hands aren’t clean, as she could have easily broken Drew’s hold over Willow by confessing to sleeping with him herself. And Carly is actively stirring this mess by suing for full custody of her grandchildren, claiming to represent Michael’s best interests. Ironically, we don’t place too much blame at Michael’s feet. He’s the father in this scenario, but he’s been trying to make a miraculous recovery from his burns in Europe.

Now that Ric (Rick Hearst) is on team #Drillow as Willow’s attorney, we suspect this custody battle has the potential to be explosive and unpredictable. Speaking to the latter point, as has been talked about this week on General Hospital, virtually no one has a foolproof assurance of gaining custody.

Willow’s liability is Drew and his recent public debacle at The Savoy, and Michael has been gone from Port Charles for months now. Carly thinks she can get custody as the grandmother if a judge deems Willow “unfit,” but as Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) pointed out, Nina is the maternal grandmother here, and she could get custody instead.

With all that being said, we suspect an increasingly more enlightened Sonny (Maurice Benard) can be the unexpected difference maker here. We don’t believe he’ll throw his hat in the ring for custody, and even if he wanted to talk Carly down from her course of action, we don’t think he’d prove successful. Instead, we think Sonny will do what really needs to be done — bringing Michael back to Port Charles.

Michael’s presence back in town could really solve this whole thing. If he’s just able to get into a room with Willow, the soon-to-be-exes may realize they can let cooler heads prevail. Not for nothing, Michael has no idea Willow came to see him in Germany, as Drew paid someone at the clinic to turn Willow away. Along those lines, Willow is under the impression that Michael hates her and backs everything Carly is doing. A few words between the two, and they may realize they’ve let their jobs as parents be convoluted by too many people.

Additionally, Michael could put Carly in her place and tell her to back off Willow. Like it or not, Willow is the mother of Michael’s two children here, so Carly needs to learn to play nice, and Michael could stress that point.

We really do hope Sonny brings his son home soon. Not only do we want to see him put an end to this custody feud, but we’d love to see him around to make Drew squirm.