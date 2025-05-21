General Hospital spoilers: Sonny learns a bombshell that leaves him furious?
Will vintage Sonny make an appearance?
The week of May 19 has already proven to be quite explosive on General Hospital, and the 2025 Nurses Ball just kicked off. Pre-ball, Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) literally had a knock-down fight in Carly’s living room, which honestly was one of the best scenes for the soap in a while.
Then, on May 20, as Port Charles residents took to the Nurses Ball, Tracy (Jane Elliot) was arrested for drugging Drew (Cameron Mathison). Although she told Mac (John J. York) at the police station that she was being framed, he told her there was ketamine found in her car. Drew is obviously setting Tracy up, but that’s a story for another day.
Also on May 20, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) had it out with Kristina (Kate Mansi). After arriving at Alexis’ home and seeing her mother be “nice” to Ric (Rick Hearst), Kristina chastised the Davis matriarch for being cordial to the man working with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew to take Michael’s kids.
Ric cautioned Kristina about being nicer to him moving forward, and after he left, Alexis more or less stressed the same. Kristina railed against her mother for her newfound peace with Ric and for Alexis previously trying to have Kristina committed. Having had enough of Kristina’s unfair remarks, Alexis blurts out that she’s been trying to help her daughter, as she knows Kristina tried to kill Ava (Maura West), but caused Ric’s accident instead.
Digging more into the mess created by Kristina, Sonny (Maurice Benard) has no idea that his daughter cut the brakes of his half-brother’s car, which almost killed not only Ric, but Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) as well. Furthermore, the Dimpled Kingpin of Port Charles has no clue that Ric and Ava were blackmailing Alexis to keep this all a secret. When Sonny hears all the sordid details of this catastrophe, we imagine he’s going to be furious.
Sonny is not one who likes to be left out of the loop when it comes to his children, and something of this size deserves his attention. Kristina is now a bonafide attempted murderer, an official criminal. While he likely wouldn’t care much if Ric were to disappear for good, he probably would care about what could have happened to Elizabeth. The head nurse is the mother of one of Jason’s (Steve Burton) sons, and she is the girlfriend of Sonny’s good friend, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson). Plus, Kristina’s actions were a call she needed help, and Sonny may not be happy for missing the signs and not getting her the assistance she required.
Additionally, Ava has been skating on thin ice with Sonny for years now, and if they didn’t share a child, he may have dealt with her long ago. If he learns that Ava was using this whole ordeal as an opportunity to exploit his eldest daughter and her mother, he could revert to vintage Sonny and levy a threat against Ava that turns every hair on her head ghostly white. Heck, he could make a move to kill her (which is unlikely in our book).
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
All in all, we just hope Sonny’s heart can take the bombshell news and withstand his probable visceral reaction.
By the way, we should also note the possibility that Kristina’s secret isn’t the thing to push him over the edge. We’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the chance that Sonny explodes when he finds out Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is carrying Michael’s child and Jason, his best friend, has been lying about it. But hey, it’s the Nurses Ball, so anything can happen.
New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.