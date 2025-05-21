General Hospital spoilers: Sonny learns a bombshell that leaves him furious?

The week of May 19 has already proven to be quite explosive on General Hospital, and the 2025 Nurses Ball just kicked off. Pre-ball, Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) literally had a knock-down fight in Carly’s living room, which honestly was one of the best scenes for the soap in a while.

Then, on May 20, as Port Charles residents took to the Nurses Ball, Tracy (Jane Elliot) was arrested for drugging Drew (Cameron Mathison). Although she told Mac (John J. York) at the police station that she was being framed, he told her there was ketamine found in her car. Drew is obviously setting Tracy up, but that’s a story for another day.

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Also on May 20, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) had it out with Kristina (Kate Mansi). After arriving at Alexis’ home and seeing her mother be “nice” to Ric (Rick Hearst), Kristina chastised the Davis matriarch for being cordial to the man working with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew to take Michael’s kids.

Ric cautioned Kristina about being nicer to him moving forward, and after he left, Alexis more or less stressed the same. Kristina railed against her mother for her newfound peace with Ric and for Alexis previously trying to have Kristina committed. Having had enough of Kristina’s unfair remarks, Alexis blurts out that she’s been trying to help her daughter, as she knows Kristina tried to kill Ava (Maura West), but caused Ric’s accident instead.

Digging more into the mess created by Kristina, Sonny (Maurice Benard) has no idea that his daughter cut the brakes of his half-brother’s car, which almost killed not only Ric, but Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) as well. Furthermore, the Dimpled Kingpin of Port Charles has no clue that Ric and Ava were blackmailing Alexis to keep this all a secret. When Sonny hears all the sordid details of this catastrophe, we imagine he’s going to be furious.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Sonny is not one who likes to be left out of the loop when it comes to his children, and something of this size deserves his attention. Kristina is now a bonafide attempted murderer, an official criminal. While he likely wouldn’t care much if Ric were to disappear for good, he probably would care about what could have happened to Elizabeth. The head nurse is the mother of one of Jason’s (Steve Burton) sons, and she is the girlfriend of Sonny’s good friend, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson). Plus, Kristina’s actions were a call she needed help, and Sonny may not be happy for missing the signs and not getting her the assistance she required.

Additionally, Ava has been skating on thin ice with Sonny for years now, and if they didn’t share a child, he may have dealt with her long ago. If he learns that Ava was using this whole ordeal as an opportunity to exploit his eldest daughter and her mother, he could revert to vintage Sonny and levy a threat against Ava that turns every hair on her head ghostly white. Heck, he could make a move to kill her (which is unlikely in our book).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

All in all, we just hope Sonny’s heart can take the bombshell news and withstand his probable visceral reaction.

By the way, we should also note the possibility that Kristina’s secret isn’t the thing to push him over the edge. We’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the chance that Sonny explodes when he finds out Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is carrying Michael’s child and Jason, his best friend, has been lying about it. But hey, it’s the Nurses Ball, so anything can happen.