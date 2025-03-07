General Hospital spoilers: Sidwell’s gift for Alexis is a sign of a disaster to come to Port Charles?

The Big Bad Wolf of General Hospital may be gone, but the legacy of the one and only Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) is forever woven into the fabric of Port Charles.

For better or worse, she led the Cassadine family, encouraging her descendants to give into their worst impulses, while making sure to keep outsiders on their toes and in fear. Heck, even those with the Cassadine blood pumping through their veins weren’t always safe from her tendency to commit evil acts. She had a particular hatred for Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and her children.

To Helena, Alexis was a constant reminder that her husband Mikkos cheated on her with Alexis' mother. Helena used almost every opportunity she could to make Alexis feel like an outsider, and when it was revealed that Sam (Kelly Monaco) was Alexis’ oldest daughter, Helena eventually cursed the private investigator for good measure.

Conversely, Alexis didn’t have a lot of love for Helena either. As a young child, Alexis watched as Helena slit her mother’s throat with the infamous dagger. And with that, let’s fast forward to the present.

In the General Hospital episode airing on March 6, Sidwell (Carlo Rota) asks Alexis to come by Wyndemere, wanting to chat about the castle that once belonged to the Cassadines. Alexis wants nothing more to do with the home or Sidwell for that matter, but before she can leave he presents her with a “gift.” He shows her Helena’s dagger, which leaves her stunned (and us too).

With all that being said, we have a bad feeling about what the re-emergence of the dagger can mean. In addition to being the weapon used to murder Alexis’ mother, from what we can recall, the dagger was last brought out when Julian (William deVry) put it up to Alexis’ neck and threatened her.

So if we had to guess, the dagger is about to bring about a dangerous situation for someone in Port Charles. For once, we think Alexis and her bloodline will be safe from its threat, but we can’t rule out that someone in her family won’t wield it. We’re eyeing Kristina (Kate Mansi).

Alexis’ middle daughter truly hates Ava (Maura West) and blames the art gallery owner for the death of her baby. Despite Ava not being found guilty in a court of law for any wrongdoing and Ava attempting to make peace, Kristina's hatred only grows. Who’s to say a future run-in won’t finally push Kristina way off the edge, and she won’t take the dagger from Alexis’ possession (assuming Alexis takes it from Sidwell) to use it on Ava? Or maybe she’ll use it on Ric (Rick Hearst), as he’s been horrible to her since his return to Port Charles.

We also have to consider that the Davis women won’t be involved in anything nefarious surrounding the dagger. Should they not resort to crime, we have a hunch that a crime may still happen — the attempted murder of Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison).

Over the last several months, Drew has really backed himself into a corner. There is a long list of people in town who loathe him and wish him harm, and it just seems as if General Hospital is gearing up for a good old-fashioned whodunnit murder mystery. We can imagine someone in Port Charles eventually gaining possession of the dagger, sneaking up on Drew and stabbing him, leaving him for dead. We aren’t sure if the attack would lead to his death, but we hope it would at least trigger him to adjust his rotten personality should he survive.

For now, we are playing a guessing game as to why Helena’s dagger was brought back on the soap’s canvas. But whatever the reason, we can’t see it being good.