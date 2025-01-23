General Hospital spoilers: Kristina becomes a stumbling block for Lucky and Elizabeth’s reunion?

When General Hospital’s Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) returned to Port Charles, we just assumed he and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) would find their way back to each other. The on-again-off-again pair have loved each other for decades, and he’s recently made it no secret he still has feelings for her. Elizabeth may be trying to do a better job of keeping her emotions in check as Lucky can be a bit of a flight risk, but she clearly still has romantic feelings for him too.

Unfortunately for fans of the super couple, their reunion may hit a bit of a snag named Kristina (Kate Mansi). As viewers know, Sonny (Maurice Benard) gave Charlie’s to his daughter to run and Kristina hired Lucky to be the bartender. Well, during the re-grand opening in the episode that aired on January 22, Lucky and Kristina share an interesting toast. They express that when a Spencer and a Corinthos team up, you simply can’t lose. Of course, that’s a nod to the fact that Luke (Anthony Geary) and Sonny used to be business partners in addition to being longtime friends. However, there was something about the way Kristina looked at Lucky that gave us pause. Here’s the moment in question.

#GH When a Spencer and Corinthos team up...You simply can't lose pic.twitter.com/XvaL6CGk3oJanuary 22, 2025

In addition to that moment, after Lucky and Cody (Josh Kelly) are hauled off in handcuffs after a small bar brawl, Elizabeth goes up to Kristina. During their conversation, Kristina mentions that "it will be really good to have him [Lucky] around." Again, the words paired with her facial expression prompted us to do some thinking. Not to beat around the bush any further, we’re wondering if Kristina may develop feelings for Lucky.

It’s worth noting that Kristina hasn’t been in love since Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) left town, and Lucky may be the first person outside of Kristina’s family to really make her smile. Kristina and Lucky may be friends now, but if she were to fall for him, he wouldn’t be the first son of Luke’s that she’s fallen for. Longtime viewers will recall she once had a big crush on Ethan (Nathan Parsons).

Rebecca Herbst and Jonathan Jackson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Should our suspicions about Kristina prove correct, Elizabeth and Lucky may not be headed to their happily ever after. Kristina could try her best to convince Lucky that they’re a great fit together, and may even go to great lengths to sabotage Elizabeth and Lucky’s reunion. Considering Elizabeth once had to fight off attacks from Maxie (Kirsten Storms), who was trying to ruin her relationship with Lucky at the time, we’d say Elizabeth has plenty of experience with dealing with interference and may be prepared for Kristina.

At the moment, this is all largely a theory, but one we’ll be paying close attention to in the coming weeks and months.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.