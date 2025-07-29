General Hospital spoilers: Willow and Michael face two big obstacles to a reunion?

You’d be hard pressed to find a General Hospital fan that’s not applauding the downfall of Drew (Cameron Mathison) and the end of the dreaded #Drillow. Finally aware that he slept with her mother, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) scolded Drew in an epic showdown on her would-be wedding day and swore to be done with him for good. It may have taken over a year for us to get here, but thankfully, we’ve made it and Willow has woken up.

While we suppose there is always a chance that Drew could manage to sweet-talk Willow back into a reconciliation, we actually think she meant what she said when she professed to being done with the congressman. Sleeping with Nina (Cynthia Watros) was one thing, but manipulating her children (i.e., making sure Wylie [Viron Weaver] heard him stating Michael [Rory Gibson] didn’t want him anymore) placed him in a place there’s no coming back from.

With that being said, and now that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is out of the picture, some General Hospital fans believe a reunion is in the cards for Michael and Willow. Since this is the soap world, we certainly can’t rule that out. However, there is so much bad blood between the exes that they’d have to be really committed to doing the hard work and have a love that’s still there to get past all of their transgressions.

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

We’ve taken the liberty to come up with two of the biggest hurdles to a #Millow reunion, and that starts with Willow herself. In the aftermath of losing custody of her children, Willow stalked Sasha and baby Daisy as payback.

Willow’s actions went so far that she sent Sasha packing, leaving Michael without ready access to his newborn daughter. If Michael were to ever learn that, he’d likely become enraged. Sadly, with Drew having an inkling of Willow’s heinous actions and him being Drew, we can’t rule out that he’ll tell Michael to sabotage a reconciliation.

A second obstacle comes in the form of Mini-Carly, aka Josslyn (Eden McCoy). We’d usually say Mama Bear Carly (Laura Wright) would be strictly opposed to Michael and Willow getting back together, but Carly, at her core, has always liked Willow. She loathes that Willow hurt her son, but Carly was like a mother figure to Willow at one point, and they shared a close bond before Drew.

Carly may have blasted Willow several times when news of the affair broke, even likening Willow to Nelle (Chloe Lanier), but we think Carly always felt bad that Willow allowed herself to be manipulated by Drew. Plus, Carly may not cause too much of a fuss about a possible reunion if she knows it will make her grandchildren happy, and a reunion is done in a truthful and non-toxic manner.

Eden McCoy, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

This brings us back to Josslyn. The newly minted WSB agent loves her brother and has scolded Willow more than anyone has. Josslyn is very protective of her brother and may not want to see him go down a path with Willow that sees him hurting again. While soapy affairs aren’t new, and Josslyn herself has cheated in a relationship, Willow cheated with her husband’s uncle, good friend and business partner wrapped in one. That’s pretty low. And Josslyn may love her nephew and niece, but we wouldn’t put it past her to devise a scheme to ensure Michael and Willow become nothing more than good co-parents.

So, are Willow and Michael going to try and reconcile? Would they stand a chance with her secret about Sasha and Daisy out there, or with Josslyn around Port Charles?