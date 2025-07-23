General Hospital spoilers: Monica’s sister inherits the Quartermaine house and bumps heads with Tracy?

When General Hospital’s Leslie Charleson unfortunately passed away back in January of this year, many longtime fans were saddened that they’d no longer see her character, Dr. Monica Quartermaine, walking the floors of the Quartermaine mansion or the halls of the hospital. In that vein, we wondered how the powers that be at the soap would honor her legacy and give the Monica character a fitting sendoff.

Again, Charleson passed in January, and it’s now July, but General Hospital has not yet addressed Monica’s fate. In fact, whenever Monica is brought up, she’s said to be upstairs in her bedroom. However, did General Hospital just drop a clue that Monica’s farewell is on the way?

In the episode that aired on July 22, Martin (Michael E. Knight) was alone in Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) living room when he stumbled upon a drawing. But flipping over the drawing, he saw the masterpiece was created on an envelope addressed to Monica.

Michael E. Knight, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

When Martin asked Drew about it, the congressman just assumed Wylie (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko) took scrap paper from the Quartermaine mansion and colored all over it. Drew didn’t concern himself with it any further and left Martin to open the envelope and read the letter inside. Not much is known about the contents of the letter by the time the episode concludes, other than it’s from someone who Monica hasn’t been in contact with for quite some time.

With all that being said, fans will recall that Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress Erika Slezak is slated to make her big debut on General Hospital soon. In recent days, rumors have swirled about the possibility that Slezak is preparing to premiere on the ABC soap as Monica’s long-lost sister. Should that be true, things could get rather interesting.

Let’s say the soap is gearing up for Monica’s heartfelt goodbye. We can imagine a scenario in which Slezak makes her entrance onto the scene around the time of Monica’s funeral, and it’s revealed that the letter Martin read is the first of many correspondences between the sisters. Then, shortly after the funeral and at the reading of the will, the Quartermaines become shocked to learn that Monica left the house to her sister. That’s the kind of bombshell news that would send Tracy (Jane Elliot) spiraling.

Leslie Charleson, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Scott Kirkland)

For years now, she’s had to swallow the fact that her brother and parents died, and the house was left to Monica. She would be furious to learn that after Monica passes, the house goes to Monica’s sister, a woman she doesn’t really know. Given Tracy’s cantankerous history, she’d likely make sure Monica’s sister knew just how unhappy she was.

But hey, let’s say Monica doesn’t leave the house to her sister, but to Jason (Steve Burton) instead. If Jason inherits the home and Monica’s sister decides to stay in town for a while, he’d likely welcome her into the mansion. Again, Tracy isn’t a people person, so she might still clash with Monica’s sister. Tracy may plead with Jason to toss Monica’s sister out of the home, but Jason wouldn’t do that, especially having lost Monica. Tracy would just have to live uncomfortably under the Quartermaine roof.

While all of this is largely rooted in theory, we can’t help but hope Slezak is portraying Monica’s sister and becomes a sparring partner for Tracy. Slezak and Elliot are two soap legends, so they’d probably put on quite the entertaining display.