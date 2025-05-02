General Hospital spoilers: Tracy discovers Gio is a Quartermaine?

As intrusive as General Hospital’s Tracy (Jane Elliot) can be in everyone else’s business, it’s remarkable that she just found out about Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) adoption secret in the episode that aired on May 1. Brook Lynn blurted out the truth, defending herself against Tracy’s accusations that she’s jealous of Lulu (Alexa Havins). Hearing that Brook Lynn gave up her child for adoption left Tracy speechless, a rare feat in Port Charles.

After hearing that a Quartermaine heir is out there in the world, we suspect Tracy won’t just let this go, especially given this is her only great-grandson. Brook Lynn likely won’t want her grandmother to go looking for her child, fearful that his life could be turned upside down, and still aware that she hasn’t told Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) she had his baby. But when has someone’s objections ever stopped Tracy before?

If we’re right, Tracy is going to need some more information about the adoption process, and that’s going to put her on a collision course with Lois (Rena Sofer). Lois may want to prepare herself, as Tracy is probably going to give her an earful for hiding this information for all these years. Lois may claim this wasn’t her secret to tell, but we think she’ll ultimately share with Tracy that the adoption agency she used has closed down, the same lie Lois told Brook Lynn. But unlike Brook Lynn, Tracy could easily put the Quartermaine resources to work to test the validity of that statement and get to the truth.

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Once Tracy’s team tells her they couldn’t find enough evidence supporting Lois’ statement, Tracy could tell her team to keep digging and press the issue with Lois. Then, after a while, Tracy could learn the huge shocker that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is Brook Lynn and Dante’s missing son. Tracy would be left completely flabbergasted.

Now, with the annual Nurses Ball approaching and us believing some big secrets are set to drop, Gio’s lineage could very well be one of the Nurses Ball surprises. It would certainly get the tongues wagging in Port Charles, although we can’t quite predict how the headline-gripping news would make its way outside of the Quartermaine mansion yet. But let’s face the facts, this Gio secret is long overdue to hit the metaphorical fan.

By the way, since we mentioned the Nurses Ball, is there anyone else who believes the event is the perfect time to debut a new Michael Corinthos?

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.