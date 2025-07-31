TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 1, including Chief of War

Here's our TV tonight picks for Friday, August 1 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Chief of War, Apple TV Plus (first two eps, then weekly)

Jason Momoa co-created and stars in this epic drama which tells the story of the legendary Hawaiian warrior Ka’iana. Set in the 18th century, at a time when island kingdoms Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii were frequently at war with each other, Ka’iana has stepped back from following in his father’s footsteps as Maui’s Chief of War, believing too much blood has been spilt. But as tensions heighten between the islands, Ka’iana joins forces with King Kamehameha of Hawaii (Kaina Makua) in a bid to unify the kingdoms once and for all.

Love It or List It: Brilliant Builds, C4, 8 pm

Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp look back at some brilliant builds and hopeful house-hunts, with tonight’s first episode themed around inherited properties, which can often have emotional attachments. In Wiltshire, they meet Tim and Sonia, who are wavering between selling and renovating the Chippenham home in which Tim grew up.

Here We Go, BBC1, 9 pm

The Jessops are used to causing chaos at home and we get to see how all hell breaks loose when one of TV’s most dysfunctional families are allowed outside, as Robin (Tom Basden) drags them along to LARP Quest – a role-play festival held in nearby woodland. As swordplay and sorcery ensue, Rachel (Katherine Parkinson) fears 16-year-old Sam (Jude Morgan-Collie) – camping in the same forest for his Duke of Edinburgh Award – is in danger, so a search party of wizards, knights and elves is assembled. Throw in gran Sue (Alison Steadman) grappling with a jar of gherkins while dressed as a Viking and this instalment is every bit as ridiculous as it sounds… and that’s why we love it!

Mrs Brown's Boys, BBC1, 9.30 pm

(Image credit: Graeme Hunter/BBC Studios/BOC.)

We haven’t seen a new series of Mrs Brown’s Boys (other than Christmas specials) since 2023 so fans of the show will be delighted that the accident-prone mammy and her gang are back for four brand-new episodes, all available to watch from tonight.

In later episodes, Winnie (Eilish O’Carroll) has her heart set on entering the annual talent show in Foley’s Bar, while Grandad (Dermot O’Neill), normally a fixture in the Browns’ living room, announces he’s leaving. But it all kicks off tonight when Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) is aghast to find that Agnes (Brendan O’Carroll) has once again taken over her latest project – this time a new podcast…