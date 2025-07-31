How to watch Chief of War: stream new historical epic series online

A big-scale new historical epic hits TV: Chief of War premieres on Friday, August 1, and we're going to help you find a way to watch this new gripping show.

Set in 18th century Hawai'i, Chief of War depicts the conflict between four warring kingdoms across the island chain, as western colonizers seek to take the land for themselves.

Jason Momoa co-created the show and acts as his lead with Temuera Morrison, Cliff Curtis and Luciane Buchanan also in the cast. It's an action-packed show with some beautiful visuals and it's shore to become a hit.

So you're going to want to know how to catch it! Here's how to watch Chief of War including its streaming options and when episodes come out.

How to watch Chief of War

You will be able to watch episodes of Chief of War by using the streaming service Apple TV Plus, as the series was made as an original production for Apple's streamer.

The series begins on Friday, August 1 with two episodes, and you can find the full release schedule below.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month, though there are ways to save money on a subscription that we'll get to later in this piece.

Chief of War episode release schedule

There are set to be nine episodes of Chief of War. Two will release on the first day and then new ones come out weekly. Here's the full episode release date schedule:

The Chief of War — Friday, August 1 Changing Tides — Friday, August 1 City of Flowers — Friday, August 8 City of Flowers, Part II — Friday, August 15 The Race of the Gods — Friday, August 22 The Splintered Paddle — Friday, August 29 Day of Spilled Brains — Friday, September 5 The Sacred Niu Grove — Friday, September 12 The Black Desert — Friday, September 19

How to watch Chief of War for free

Certain TV fans might be able to watch Chief of War without paying, and that's because several Apple TV Plus free trials are available at any one time.

These let you stream from Apple TV Plus for a limited time (between one month and twelve, though usually towards the lower end of that spectrum), all without paying.

Many of these are available to customers of certain other subscriptions, plans or services, but a few are available for anybody, as long as you have a device that can actually run Apple TV Plus.

How to watch Chief of War everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Chief of War, you'll be glad to know that Apple TV Plus is available in almost every country aroud the world, but in one or two rare instances you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!