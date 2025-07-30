General Hospital spoilers: Michael's big decision about the kids?

General Hospital spoilers say that Michael (Rory Gibson) has a big decision to make, and that decision probably has to do with his ex-wife Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Michael has tried in the past to work out a split custody arrangement with Willow because he knows it’s important for the kids to have a good relationship with their mother. Her relationship with Drew made that impossible.

But now that Willow has left Drew, Michael has to decide whether or not to let Willow be part of the kids’ lives. The custody hearing is still months away, but Michael knows it would hurt the kids to not see their mom for months.

Michael could choose to let Willow be around the kids if someone is there to supervise them, so she doesn’t kidnap them or do something impulsive or crazy. He does seem to want to let the kids have time with their mom. Can Willow really be trusted though?

Yes, she left Drew. But Willow is not the same. She’s a shell of her former self, and she has given up all control of her life to Drew. That’s not going to go away overnight. Just because she walked away from marrying Drew that doesn’t mean she’s going to be in the right mental state to have any kind of shared custody.

Drew also has already bulldozed his way into the Q mansion demanding to see Willow, so until that relationship is really done it’s definitely not safe for the kids to be around Willow. Drew could come barging in and scare them at any time.

Michael knows that Willow loves the kids. And now he knows that she isn’t with Drew any longer. However, he doesn’t know that Willow is the reason that Sasha (Sofia Mattson) had to flee Port Charles to keep baby Daisy safe. If he finds out that Willow was the one sneaking into the Quartermaine mansion and moving Daisy around he probably won’t let her anywhere near Wiley or Amelia even without Drew in her life.

Rory Gibson and Viron Weaver in General Hospital

The smart move here would be for Drew to tell Willow she needs to get her own apartment or house so she has a stable home for the kids before she can spend time with them. And, she needs to make sure Drew knows their relationship is over for good. If she can demonstrate that’s getting her independence back, then he could let her see the kids. Some counseling wouldn’t hurt, either.

Michael’s big decision could also have to do with his father, Sonny (Maurice Benard) or with Kristina (Kate Mansi) now that he knows she tried to kill Ava (Maura West). But it’s more likely that the big decision will be whether or not leaving Drew is enough to earn Willow the chance to spend time with her kids again.

No one wants a mother to be separated from her children. However, Willow let Drew change her, and she needs to prove that she can be a calm and stable presence in the kids’ lives before she’s allowed to see them regularly. Hopefully, Michael will make Willow stay away from the kids until he’s sure can put them first.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.