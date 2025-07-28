General Hospital spoilers: Jack Brennan goes after Jason?

The mystery surrounding General Hospital’s Professor Dalton (Daniel Goddard) is starting to unfold now that Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is on the case for WSB and Anna (Finola Hughes) has taken an interest in him as leader of the Port Charles Police Department. However, in a twist of fate, it looks like Dalton’s mystery could be closely tied to the reemergence of Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud).

As viewers know, Dalton is working on some kind of project, and his bosses are Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and a yet-to-be-revealed villain. While we still suspect that Sidwell’s partner may be someone like Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), Jax (Sebastian Roché) or Peter (Wes Ramsey), we can’t rule out the very real possibility that Britt works for Sidwell in some capacity, especially given the timing of her resurfacing and her recent travels to France, where Dalton’s courier was headed.

Steve Burton in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

This brings us around to Jason (Steve Burton). He happened to be at the French airport when Britt was boarding a plane, and he spotted her. Although reason is convincing him that he must have been mistaken, as Britt is dead, he can’t ignore his gut telling him that Britt is alive. Considering he was once thought to be dead, he’s further emboldened to dig into this Britt mystery.

During the week of July 28, Jason takes his suspicions about Britt to Anna, and we have a hunch he’ll ask Anna’s guidance on how to pursue this. Unfortunately for him, this could spell trouble.

We can imagine a scenario where it’s revealed that Britt is working for these soap villains unwillingly. Perhaps they are blackmailing her, or maybe they’ve developed an illegal medical process that cured Britt’s Huntington's Disease, and the good doc is being forced to do their bidding as the price of her survival. Either way, she’s in deep with these people.

Chris McKenna in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With that being said, Jack Brennen (Chris McKenna) is determined to learn what nefarious thing Dalton is up to and to lock up all the parties involved. If Britt is involved, then Jack likely wants to go after her as well, whether she’s a willing participant or not.

Knowing Jason, if he finds Britt and learns she’s over her head and being forced to do things against her will, he’d probably try to save her by any means necessary, even if that means messing with Jack’s investigation. And Jack wouldn’t take kindly to more interference from Jason on a case, considering Jason worked with Anna in helping Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) escape for months.

Should our theory ring true, we’re interested to see how Jack plans to stop Jason in a Britt rescue. Jack better not let things get too out of control, as he’d hate to learn that no matter how strong his feelings are for Carly (Laura Wright), she’ll always have Jason’s back and jump to aid him.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.