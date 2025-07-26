Attack of the Devil Shark caps off Shark Week 2025 on Discovery

As soon as it arrived, it's gone: Shark Week 2025 kicked off with a full night of fin-tastic programming on Discovery Channel this past Sunday and tonight, Saturday 26, is the big, toothy finale to the 37th annual television event, with the premiere of the documentary special Attack of the Devil Shark at 8 pm Eastern Time.

"A rogue tiger shark kills two people in the Caribbean, sparking fear that it’s the legendary Devil Shark," a massive tiger shark known as Jabwei that has haunted their shores for decades, reads the official logline of the new wildlife special. "A team tracks the shark behind the attacks and uncovers a seismic force driving sharks to aggression in these waters."

Shark expert Kinga Philipps, who became the first solo woman host of a Shark Week program back in 2020 with Tiger Queen, told Assignment X that she takes offense with the doc's narration calling the legendary tiger shark "evil" and full of "hate": “I have qualms about that. I don’t love that language,” she told the outlet. However, she also praised Discovery's overall shark-related programming and Attack of the Devil Shark as "such a fun show."

“Discovery is great in the sense that some of our shows are entertainment. They’re fun, they’re drama, we’re creating a scenario. And then some are pure education," Philipps said. "Attack of the Devil Shark, as dramatic as the title is, and as dramatic as the intro is, it’s still such a fun show, and at the end of the day, we are working with scientists, we are conservationists, we are getting samples of these sharks.

To watch tonight's premiere of Attack of the Devil Shark, you're going to need access to the Discovery Channel. Helpfully, the network is included in most cable packages and can also be accessed via live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. The special will also be available to stream on Discovery's proprietary streaming service, Discovery Plus. Currently, Discovery Plus features two plans: an ad-supported option for $4.99 per month and a commercial-free plan for $8.99 per month.