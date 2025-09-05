Netflix adds 'jaw-dropping' doc which sees Tinder Swindler's Cecilie fight back against the scammers

Netflix has added Love Con Revenge, a new documentary following former-relationship fraud victim Cecilie Fjellhøy, whose story was told in the streamer's megahit The Tinder Swindler.

Cecile teams up with private investigator Brianne Joseph as they embark on a mission to unmask romance scammers and take back control. Romance fraud sees criminals use fake profiles to make someone fall in love with them before stealing their money. It's an unfortunate side effect of the explosion of dating apps.

She told Netflix: "I never imagined my personal story would resonate the way it has.

"Since The Tinder Swindler, I've heard from people all over the world who've been targeted by criminals hiding behind love. Love Con Revenge is a way for me to use what I've learned to help others heal, reclaim their voices, their power, and their lives."

She declares in the trailer: "These scammers have been getting away with this for way too long."

Love Con Revenge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Series creative director James O'Reilly adds: "Love Con Revenge uncovers the jaw-dropping scale of romance fraud — and the emotional and financial toll it takes on victims.

"This is a truly modern crime that is exploding in the United States and around the world. It's been incredible to follow Cecilie and Brianne as they investigate these cases — to bring justice to the victims, and hold the perpetrators to account who've gotten away with this for far too long."

Since The Tinder Swindler went out in 2022, Cecile, who lives in London, has spoken out to warn others of the dangers of fraudsters.

She has also featured in the Channel 4 series Celebs Go Dating.

Love Con Revenge is on Netflix now. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.