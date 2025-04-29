90 Day: Hunt for Love — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

The 90 Day universe is adding another feather to its cap with the brand-new series, 90 Day: Hunt for Love. It features eight single reality stars who have been seen in various 90 Day shows, and they're each ready for their next great romance. Whether that be with one another or new faces being introduced to the mix is still to be seen.

Here's everything we know about 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

90 Day: Hunt for Love premieres on Monday, May 26, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The series premiere should become available the following day on Max and Discovery Plus.

If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television and don't have a subscription to Max or Discovery Plus, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. In the UK, the series is expected to air on Discovery Plus.

90 Day: Hunt for Love cast

Chantel Everett in 90 Day: Hunt for Love (Image credit: TLC)

Here are the 90 Day vets helping to anchor the show, along with a brief bio description from TLC. Please be mindful that other potential suitors are also showcased in the series.

Tiffany (90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way), with her big heart and even bigger hopes, is giving love another shot.

(90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way), with her big heart and even bigger hopes, is giving love another shot. Chantel (The Family Chantel) is ready to move on and turn heads after a rough past.

(The Family Chantel) is ready to move on and turn heads after a rough past. Colt (90 Day Fiancé), quirks and all, is in Tulum with a fresh mindset, something to prove and someone to woo.

(90 Day Fiancé), quirks and all, is in Tulum with a fresh mindset, something to prove and someone to woo. Cortney (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), free-spirited and fiercely independent, is jumping back into the dating scene.

(90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), free-spirited and fiercely independent, is jumping back into the dating scene. Usman (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days) wants someone who loves him for who he is and not just for his fame.

(90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days) wants someone who loves him for who he is and not just for his fame. Tim (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), thoughtful and endearingly awkward, might be closer to finding love than he thinks.

(90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), thoughtful and endearingly awkward, might be closer to finding love than he thinks. Jeniffer (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), sultry and strong-willed, isn’t playing games, unless she’s winning them.

(90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), sultry and strong-willed, isn’t playing games, unless she’s winning them. Rob (90 Day: The Last Resort) is back, more single than ever, hoping this journey leads to a real connection, if his past doesn’t get in the way.

90 Day: Hunt for Love premise

Here is an official synopsis for 90 Day: Hunt for Love:

"90 Day: Hunt for Love an exhilarating rollercoaster ride featuring eight singles from the 90 Day universe who are ready to embark on a quest for love once again, joined by fresh, new faces and romantic hopefuls. Set in Tulum, Mexico, these love-hungry alums have loved, lost and learned a few lessons along the way. Whether they’re healing old wounds, chasing new sparks or unknowingly walking straight into a love triangle, each of them throws caution to the wind as they jump back into the dating game."

90 Day: Hunt for Love trailer

Take a look at the trailer for the new show.