90 Day Diaries season 6: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series
Some of your favorite 90 Day stars share a few updates on their lives.
It's time to check back in with some of your favorite 90 Day stars with 90 Day Diaries season 6.
Like in seasons prior, 90 Day Diaries will showcase vets from the 90 Day universe as they provide fans with updates on their lives since they were last seen on TV. This go-around, the series features Chantel Everett, Colt Johnson, Tim Malcolm, Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra (who are just wrapping 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2) and more.
Here's everything we know about 90 Day Diaries season 6.
90 Day Diaries season 6 release date
90 Day Diaries season 6 premieres on Monday, April 7, at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC. Here is the synopsis of the episode titled "Dear Diary, Today Was Hard":
"Chantel undergoes surgery to remove a birthmark that has caused her emotional pain and is thrilled with the results. Robert and Anny reveal they are pregnant again and celebrate at a gender reveal party. Jenny and Sumit face financial struggles after Sumit loses his job, leading Jenny to consider returning to work."
Check out this sneak peek of the episode.
New episodes of 90 Day Diaries air live in the US on TLC. If you've cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus and Max.
We expect new episodes to become available on Discovery Plus in the UK.
90 Day Diaries premise
Here is a brief synopsis of the series:
"Take an intimate look into the lives of 90 Day couples, told from their perspective. The cast members film themselves in their day-to-day lives, as they navigate new challenges in their relationships and hit major life milestones. "
90 Day Diaries season 6 cast
Here’s a list of the 90 Day Diaries season 6 cast.
- Chantel
- Cortney
- Colt
- Rob
- Sophie
- Veronica
- Jeniffer
- Usman
- Tiffany
- Kara & Guillermo
- Elizabeth & Andrei
- Loren & Alexei
- Jamal
- Robert & Anny
- Jenny & Sumit
- David & Annie
- Emily & Kobe
- Rebecca & Zied
- Sam & Citra
- Cleo
- Clayton & Anali
- Patrick & Thais
- John
- Tyray
- Ella
- Ashley & Manuel
- Ben & Akinyi
- Fernanda
- Matthew & Ana
- Luke & Madelein
- Steven & Olga
- Brian
- Caesar
- Big Ed
90 Day Diaries season 6 trailer
Check out the official trailer for the season below.
