90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series
Fan-favorite couples return to showcase what's new in their lives.
The summer heats up in the 90 Day universe as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 makes its debut.
In what will be an interesting turn of events, Ed and Angela won't be seen this go-around, meaning other 90 Day alums will be front and center. Judging by the cast and trailer, the new season will still have plenty of drama, so longtime fans of the series likely have some must-watch moments to look forward to as the new episodes roll out.
Want to know more about 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9? Let's dive into it.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 release date
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 premieres on Sunday, July 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The episode becomes available on Max and Discovery Plus the following day.
If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television and don’t have a subscription to Max or Discovery Plus, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. In the UK, the series is expected to air on Discovery Plus.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 cast
Here are the eight couples featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9:
- Gino & Jasmine
- Brandon & Julia
- Tigerlily & Adnan
- Kara & Guillermo
- Jovi & Yara
- Elizabeth & Andrei
- Loren & Alexei
- Darcey & Georgi
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 premise
Here is an official synopsis of the brand-new season:
"This season shines a spotlight on the relatable and often chaotic reality of married life. From miscommunication, open relationships, family conflict and new beginnings, viewers will witness the highs and lows that make love so unpredictable. For the first time ever, these couples aren’t just facing drama within their own relationships, they’re also weighing in on each other’s. With intertwining storylines and unexpected interactions, the boundaries between the couples blur, revealing raw truths and surprising new bonds."
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 trailer
The trailer certainly has us eager and ready to watch the season. We can't even determine what we're looking forward to seeing most. Check out the clip for yourself.
