How to watch 90 Day: Hunt for Love online or on TV from anywhere

The busy 90 Day Fiancé franchise continues with a brand-new series in the form of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, which debuts on Monday, May 26.

While the series is new, the cast is not, as Hunt for Love features a returning cast of eight alumni from past 90 Day shows whose stories unfortunately didn't end in romantic bliss.

Instead, Hunt for Love gives them a second chance at a relationship. The series takes the octet to the city of Tulum in Mexico and introduces them to a cast of new faces, so they can experience dating all over again and try to find someone new.

Since the series looks at creating new relationships instead of exploring existing ones, it's a change of tack for the 90 Day world, and it seems familiar to traditional dating shows you see on TV all the time. The only difference is that we're familiar with its cast already.

How to watch 90 Day: Hunt for Love in the US

There are two ways you'll be able to watch 90 Day: Hunt for Love when it releases.

The first is via the TLC cable channel. It'll premiere on Monday, May 16 at 8 pm ET/PT and new episodes will air at that time slot every Monday going forward.

If you don't already have access to TLC via your cable subscription, then you can use a live TV streaming service in order to stream it over the internet. Philo is your cheapest option but it's also available on Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV too.

Your other option is to stream 90 Day: Hunt for Love episodes when they debut online, and again you've got two options. Whichever you pick, episodes will land the day after they show on TLC, so Tuesdays beginning on May 17.

Both Discovery Plus and Max are due to upload Hunt for Love (the latter due to it hosting the former's entire library).

Discovery Plus starts at $4.99 for ad-enabled streaming and goes up to $8.99 for ad-free. Max starts at $9.99 for ad-enabled and you can get ad-free for $16.99. Various plans also have annual options.

How to watch 90 Day: Hunt for Love in the UK or Australia

No release for 90 Day: Hunt for Love has been announced in the UK or Australia.

However 90 Day series often take a little while to release outside the US, so that's no big surprise.

In the UK we'll probably see the series come to Discovery Plus in the near future while in Australia it'll likely land on Max. No word on when, but we'll update this article when we hear more.

How to watch 90 Day: Hunt for Love everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch 90 Day: Hunt for Love, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!