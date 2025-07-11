Beyond the Gates spoilers: The Articulettes reunion leads to another Dupree bombshell?

When Beyond the Gates’ Anitia (Tamara Tunie) revealed the deep, dark secret about how she and her Articulettes bandmates “stole” the group from a hidden fourth member, we found ourselves left with a hint of suspicion. While we had a hunch that the Dupree matriarch had a secret she was keeping from her family, we didn’t think this reveal was it. We felt something juicier was out there.

Shortly after the series premiered, we developed a theory that, like many soap matriarchs before her, Anita had a secret romance before her marriage that led to a baby being conceived and born. We didn’t know if the baby was a grown adult and was someone not yet seen on the Beyond the Gates canvas or if Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) paternity should be called into question, but we just had a gut feeling something was afoot.

Clifton Davis , Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

We should also mention the name Dante. In her quest to reunite with The Articulettes, viewers learned that Dante was the group’s manager, and his influence on Anita helped lead to the group’s ultimate demise. We thought then that perhaps something romantic occurred between Dante and Anita, but that was never mentioned. However, did the two have a romance? Did that lead to a secret lovechild?

With all that being said, more drama has been teased for this Articulettes’ reunion. Could some of the drama that’s been teased stem back to old issues surrounding Dante and Anita’s past relationship?

Clifton Davis and Tamara Tunie, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Now we’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the possibility that perhaps the new Articulettes drama has less to do with Anita and more to do with Vernon (Clifton Davis).

It hasn’t been lost on us that when fellow Articulettes Sharon (Bonita Brisker) and Tracy (Maria Howell) blew into Fairmont Crest, they had some shady remarks and negative energy for Anita, but not for Vernon. So we think it’s entirely possible that Sharon or Tracy had a secret romance with Vernon back in the day, but Anita has no idea. Could Anita be on the precipice of learning this bombshell news?

To be clear, we don’t know for sure if there are more secrets to be revealed about Anita or Vernon because of the Articulettes. But what we do know is that Anita is not going to be pleased to hear that Vernon is trying to handle this Martin (Brandon Claybon) situation without letting her know.

