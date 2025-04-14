Beyond the Gates spoilers: Ted catches Dani and Andre, but keeps it a secret?

There sure are quite a few secrets floating around the Beyond the Gates’ Fairmont Crest in these early days of the soap. Martin (Brandon Claybon), Vernon (Clifton Davis) and Anita (Tamara Tunie) are all actively hiding whatever deadly deed Martin committed (which we are itching to learn the truth about). Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant)is keeping the fact that she ran Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) assistant off the road a closely-guarded secret. Then the “perfect husband,” Ted (Maurice Johnson), has kept his affair with Leslie deeply buried in his closet, only sharing this skeleton recently with Andre (Sean Freeman).

Of course, there are plenty of other secrets floating around town, including the big one between Dani (Karla Mosley) and Andre. Since the show’s launch, Dani has turned to two things in her attempts to get over Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett): alcohol and romps in the hay with her sister’s nephew (again, Andre is not related by blood to Dani). In terms of the latter, the two consenting adults have agreed to keep things strictly about the bedroom, but we suspect sooner or later that one or both of them will develop real feelings.

Now given that Dani’s daughters, parents and sister would all likely disapprove of Dani finding solace in the arms of Andre, the model and photographer have agreed to keep things between them from the judgmental eyes of loved ones. However, given this is the soap world, we know their romance is bound to be discovered sooner or later. Enter Ted.

Sean Freeman, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

We can imagine Ted learning what his nephew and sister-in-law have been up to, but opting to keep the information a secret. Should Andre decide to come clean to his uncle and seek his advice, given Ted was just honest about his own life, Ted may want to protect his bond with Andre and not share the new information with his wife or anyone else. There’s an argument to be made that in such a scenario, Ted keeping his mouth shut could damage his marriage. But with him hiding his affair (and a secret child he doesn’t even know about yet), we think there are worse things Nicole could learn.

Additionally, we can’t rule out the possibility that Andre doesn’t tell his uncle about his secret rendezvous with Dani, but rather, he somehow catches them in the act. Should this happen, Ted might be shocked and disapproving at first, but considering Andre again knows about the affair, Ted may quickly let go of his misgivings. The two men could come to an agreement that keeping their mouths closed is best for all parties involved.

For now, this is all a theory about Ted discovering the truth about Dani and Andre. However, it’s one we believe could soon prove true.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.