Beyond the Gates spoilers: Anita Dupree holding onto an explosive secret about Dani?

By
published

A secret that would make Anita like a few soap matriarchs before her.

Clifton Davis as Vernon Dupree and Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree at the country club in Beyond the Gates
Clifton Davis as Vernon Dupree, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Beyond the Gates is definitely not a slow-burn show. Already, Dani (Karla Mosley) has punched Hayley (Marquita Goings), Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) and Eva (Ambyr Michelle) have launched a plan of attack on Ted (Maurice Johnson) and Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) and Dani struck again by firing a gun at Hayley’s wedding to Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett).

In the midst of all the must-watch drama playing out on screen, we find ourselves developing theories about some skeletons that have yet to fall out of all the Fairmont Crest closets.

For example, we suspect Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) nightmares are really repressed memories of him killing someone, and suspect his grandparents worked with Bill to cover up the crime, while Nicole, a psychiatrist, worked with Martin so he’d forget the tragedy. Elsewhere, we think there’s a chance Hayley could be pretending to be naive as part of her own revenge plot, and Dani possibly cheated on Bill as revenge for one of his several affairs before their divorce.

With all that being said, we have another theory to put out there among fans. What if Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) has a big secret she’s holding onto, that not even her husband knows about? A secret so outlandish that it could rock the foundation of her family, while also making her like a few daytime matriarchs before her. Is it possible that Dani is her daughter but the fiery ex-model is not the daughter of Vernon (Clifton Davis)?

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree Hamilton and Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree having lunch in Beyond the Gates

Karla Mosley and Tamara Tunie, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

We can’t help but notice that while all the Duprees likely have a hidden storm that lies within, Dani’s storm is like a fierce tornado you can’t help but see. There’s nothing demure or modest about her personality, much to Anita’s chagrin. That whole gun stunt was especially not the Dupree way, so is it possible Dani’s lack of impulse control is indicative that she has the personality of another lineage?

To drop a little soap history, if our hunch proves correct, Anita would be like the great Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) from The Bold and the Beautiful and Dina Abbott Mergeron (Marla Adams) from The Young and the Restless. In regards to the former, Stephanie held onto the fact that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t Eric’s (John McCook) biological first-born child for decades. As far as Dina, for years she hid the fact that John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) wasn’t Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) biological father. When the truth was revealed in both situations, the news set off seismic earthquakes on the respective soaps. So could a similar fate be awaiting the Beyond the Gates canvas?

Additionally, along these lines, Ridge has arguably been Eric’s “favorite” while Ashley also held a very special place in John’s heart. Dani is certainly Daddy’s little girl, and it’s clear their bond may be deeper than the one Vernon shares with Nicole.

At this juncture, this paternity bombshell is just a theory. However, it’s one we won’t be surprised to learn if it becomes reality.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. 

