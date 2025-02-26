Beyond the Gates: Ted Richardson’s big secret could blow up his marriage?

As Beyond the Gates continues to settle in its daytime spot behind The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, we’re on the edge of our seats with each episode, anticipating what sordid skeletons may soon start to peek through the Duprees' closet. While we have our suspicions about Dani (Karla Mosley) in terms of something she hid from Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and question if Hayley (Marquita Goings) is playing naive to further a bigger agenda, we now have to turn our attention to Dr. Ted Richardson (Maurice Johnson) and his wife, Dr. Nicole Dupree-Richardson (Daphnée Duplaix).

The latter duo seems incredibly happy, and it’s been said on more than one occasion that they’re the “perfect couple.” However, we’ve watched enough soap operas to know that behind every perfect couple is a mountain of secrets waiting to spill out. Both parties could be hiding something from the public or one party hiding something from their spouse, but whatever information is left in the shadows usually spells disaster should the light of the public ever touch it.

In the case of Ted and Nicole, we have a hunch he may be keeping something from Nicole. Although it’s incredibly early in the series, if we had to guess, he may be hiding an affair that ended poorly.

Tamara Tunie and Daphnee Duplaix, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

During the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on February 26, it was rather interesting to see Dana 'Leslie' Thomas (Trisha Mann) glare at Ted from afar as she was getting on the hospital elevator. It was the kind of look that makes you suspect they may have history.

Then at the end of the episode, this mysterious character added another level of mystery to her persona when she ran Nicole’s young assistant off the road. It’s obvious she wants the assistant out of the way to implant someone in her place. Someone like her daughter Eva (Ambyr Michelle), would then be in Nicole’s office for a nefarious purpose. The mother-daughter duo already talked about some secret plans, so we’re left to think Ted and Nicole are in some dangerous crosshairs.

We can imagine that years ago, Ted had an affair with Leslie and then he quickly broke it off with her. Despite her claims of being in love with him, he told her they were over. To make this even soapier, what if she got pregnant and he still claimed to want nothing to do with her? Then feeling rejected, she disappeared from his life to raise their child together alone, meanwhile maintaining a dream of one day getting revenge. We have a feeling that such a hypothetical child may not actually be Eva either.

Again, this is all largely a theory we have. However, Leslie has an agenda and we’d almost place a bet that it has to do with Ted.

