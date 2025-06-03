Beyond the Gates spoilers: Anita’s past secret romance devastates her marriage to Vernon?
Is there more to this professional relationship with Dante?
When Beyond the Gates began its run in February of this year, I couldn’t shake the feeling that Anita (Tamara Tunie) was hiding something big. Thus far, she’s represented everything you want in a soap matriarch. She’s got the elegance, the eloquence and proves fiercely loyal in her efforts to protect and defend her family. However, if she is to be a true soap matriarch, she also needs a whopper of a secret to be revealed.
The Young and the Restless’ Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) had a secret child with Paul (Doug Davidson), The Bold and the Beautiful’s Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) withheld Ridge’s true paternity and General Hospital’s Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) held onto the Carly (Laura Wright) bombshell for a while. So, looking at these other characters from daytime, we’re essentially saying there’s a good chance Anita had a secret romance that resulted in either a baby we already know about or a child that’s yet to be introduced.
This possible Anita storyline may actually come to fruition courtesy of this mystery man named Dante. In her quest to reunite her former girls group, The Articulettes, Anita recently met with ex-member Sharon (Bonita Brisker), and Sharon made it clear that she is holding onto quite the grudge against Anita for going solo. When Anita attempted to shift some of the blame for how she handled everything back then onto the group’s manager Dante, Sharon was quick to stop her in her tracks.
Sharon went so far as to suggest that Anita has some skeletons in her closet as it pertains to her days with the band and breakup, that not even Vernon is aware of. This got us to thinking, is it possible that Anita had a romance with Dante? One that Vernon knows nothing about?
If that proves to be the case, then we have to start thinking about a secret baby to pair with the secret romance. Did Anita quietly get pregnant, give birth to a child and place the child up for adoption? Is the child waiting in the wings to make a Beyond the Gates entrance at some point?
Or perhaps Anita is more like Stephanie Forrester, and has been hiding from Vernon the fact that their oldest child together is not Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix), as the good doctor is Dante’s daughter. We have to say, if Nicole has to learn she’s not biologically a Dupree after having to deal with the news that Ted (Keith Robinson) cheated on her and fathered a baby, we immediately have to be concerned for her well-being.
Again, for now, speculation about Anita having had a secret romance with Dante and his baby isn’t rooted in fact. However, we’re reserving the right to say we told you so should our prediction ring true.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.