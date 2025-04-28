Beyond the Gates spoilers: Eva not really Ted’s child?

When it comes to Beyond the Gates, Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) may be the Big Bad Wolf and Martin (Brandon Claybon) may have a murderous past, but no one is more dangerous than Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant).

Leslie has already proven she’s willing to resort to attempted murder when it comes to her plot for Ted (Maurice Johnson), so there’s no telling the lengths she’s willing to go to in order to quench her thirst for revenge. And if murder isn’t a boundary she won’t cross, then of course, neither is lying (already demonstrated by the numerous personas and wigs she’s taking on to introduce herself around town). But beyond creating aliases, we think there’s a chance she could be telling one whopper of a lie about Eva (Ambyr Michelle). Could Leslie be lying about Eva’s true paternity?

For her entire life, Eva has been led to believe that she’s the product of Ted and Leslie, and that Ted turned his back on Eva and Leslie. However, as Beyond the Gates viewers have learned, Ted and Leslie had an affair, and when Leslie claimed to be pregnant, Ted paid her to get rid of the child and go away. So Ted is in the dark about Eva’s true identity. And if Leslie is being dishonest about that, we have to consider that she could be lying about Ed’s paternity.

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Over on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) once had an obsession with Danny (Michael Damian) and tried to “trap” him into a relationship after pretending to be pregnant with his child. However, it was ultimately proven she was lying about her son’s paternity. Also, Victor (Eric Braeden) was once led to believe that Cole (J. Eddie Peck) was his child by a deranged woman with an obsession. So could Leslie be fueling a lie about Eva’s true paternity as part of her overall "love" for Ted?

Now we admit that would be quite the diabolical ruse since that would mean Leslie has been lying for at least two decades, but if Leslie is really criminally insane, then we have to consider that anything is possible with her.

Now if we are correct with this theory, then that begs the question of who Eva’s father may be. Something tells us that Bill would rise to the top of the suspect list, given he had knowledge of Leslie way back when and he allegedly cheated on Dani (Karla Mosley) repeatedly while they were married.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.