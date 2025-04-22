Beyond the Gates spoilers: Bill’s surprising offer for Naomi?

Roughly two months have gone by since Beyond the Gates first aired, and we still aren’t ready to revoke Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) villain status. Sure, he’s shown glimpses of compassion when dealing with his children, and even a bit when dealing with the possibility that Hayley (Marquita Goings) is pregnant. However, the way he’s treated Dani (Karla Mosley) and “blackmailed” the Duprees to attend his wedding, using Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) secret, we’re far from forgetting his sinister actions to dub him a “good guy” of Fairmont Crest.

Again, going back to his relationship with Naomi (Arielle Prepetit), the younger Hamilton attorney has been furious with her father for cheating on her mother and marrying her best friend. That anger is partially what drove her to take the sexual harassment case against Bill’s firm in the first place. While she claimed she was doing it for her clients, it was clear she also got some gratification playing in a legal chess match against her father. And even though Naomi was his competitor in the case, he admittedly felt some pride seeing his daughter ready to challenge him in court. After all, she became a lawyer because of him.

With all that being said, the freezing conditions between daughter and father started to thaw when Bill suffered a “heart episode,” and she stepped away from the lawsuit against the firm. While she made it clear she’s not ready to forgive him, she at the very least recognized that she didn’t want to be his legal adversary as his daughter.

Fast forward to the week of April 21 on Beyond the Gates, and it's been teased that Bill’s law firm is about to face some tense moments, likely because of that suit and Mike’s (Pierce Lackey) firing as the main party of the suit. It’s possible that Bill’s managing partners aren’t happy about his decisions concerning it all, and start to question his leadership or threaten to quit. Considering Bill’s health may soon be in real jeopardy, foreshadowed by his previous heart episode, Bill could become worried that his business and legacy are in jeopardy. Enter Naomi.

It’s not hard to picture Bill one day soon pitching Naomi the idea of joining his firm as a named partner. He may pull on her heartstrings, discussing his health, and he may also invite her to make real changes in his workplace to protect anyone else from being sexually harassed by attorneys like Mike.

If that pitch alone doesn’t work in convincing Naomi, Bill could offer her the ability to take on whatever clients she wants and offer the firm’s services for more pro bono work so Naomi can continue helping those in need. Naomi could become rather enticed by the proposition.

Now should Naomi entertain the idea of working with Bill, Hayley may become furious. The two were once best friends, but when Hayley crossed the line, Naomi lost all respect for her. Hayley may not take kindly to having her newly acquired enemy as her new boss.

