General Hospital spoilers week of July 14-18

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 14-18.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 14

"Tensions flare at Natalia’s memorial. Alexis defends Sonny. Carly is heartbroken. Anna confides in Felicia. Emma makes a confession."

Tuesday, July 15

"Sonny gets the upper hand with Sidwell. Drew issues a warning. Lucas is frantic. Willow gets bad news. Sasha seeks out Nina."

Wednesday, July 16

"Michael ponders a big decision. Trina has a heart-to-heart with Josslyn. Jason has a tough conversation. Curtis stonewalls Stella. Drew lays out his plan."

Thursday, July 17

"Nina has to face the consequences of her actions. Dante and Lulu clash. Anna hits the nail on the head. Sonny is asked to make a sacrifice. Josslyn springs to action."

Friday, July 18

"Jason is thrown. Portia is determined. Dante is surprised by what he sees. Anna questions Carly. Willow issues a plea."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of July 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 7: "Lulu is enraged. Sasha makes a horrifying discovery. Gio seeks a new perspective. Anna questions Sidwell. Cody and Brook Lynn clear the air."

Tuesday, July 8: "Brook Lynn plays defense. Ava confides in Nina. Cody furthers his plan. Mac plays matchmaker. Liz and Portia catch up. Alexis is impressed."

Wednesday, July 9: "Ric issues an invitation to Elizabeth. Drew cautions Willow. Felicia updates Curtis. Michael offers reassurance. Lucas makes a request of Carly."

Thursday, July 10: "Drew gets leverage against an enemy. Michael lays out his terms. Jordan is dubious about Portia’s claims. Emma questions Josslyn. Kai briefs Curtis."

Friday, July 11: "Trina is outraged. Anna consoles Emma. Tracy cautions Chase. Rocco makes a bold move. Lulu and Laura discuss family matters."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.