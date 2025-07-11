The Young and the Restless spoilers week of July 14-18
It's another drama-filled week in Genoa City.
There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 14-18.
Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 14 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, July 14
"Cane confronts Damian about his feelings for Lily, Amanda strikes a deal, and Phyllis finds herself in a dangerous situation."
Tuesday, July 15
"Nick devises an escape plan, Chance investigates a crime, and Lily’s world is turned upside down."
Wednesday, July 16
"Devon connects the dots, Amanda questions Cane’s motives, and Nick makes a shocking discovery."
Thursday, July 17
"Victor protects his family’s interests, Cane is forced to defend himself, and Lily shares damaging information with Chance."
Friday, July 18
"Jack teaches Billy a painful lesson, Audra and Kyle cross the line, and Sharon takes matters into her own hands to help Nick."
If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 7 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, July 7: "Victor seizes an opportunity to strike back, Phyllis pursues Cane, and Audra receives mixed signals from Kyle."
Tuesday, July 8: "Victoria is comforted by someone from her past, Mariah and Tessa ponder their future, and Danny preps to make a big decision."
Wednesday, July 9: "Jack gives Billy an ultimatum, while Nick and Sharon team up to help Phyllis."
Thursday, July 10: "Danny pops the question to Christine, Lily makes a bold move, and Victoria makes a painful decision."
Friday, July 11: "Claire leans on Holden, Kyle and Audra fight temptation, and Adam schemes with Chelsea."
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
