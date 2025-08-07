The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily agrees to partner with Victor, but double-crosses him for Cane?
She may start out wanting to take Cane down, but will her ex change her mind to work with him instead?
It’s still fresh in our minds the moment The Young and the Restless’ Lily (Christel Khalil) learned Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), her father’s longtime friends, were lying to her about their takeover plans for Chancellor. While she initially thought partnering with them to take the company from Billy (Jason Thompson) would eventually land her in the CEO chair at the corporation, she felt incredibly betrayed to learn that would not be the case should Victor get Chancellor from Jill (Jess Walton), which he did.
Fast forward to the present, and there’s still lingering tension between Lily and the Newman patriarch and matriarch. However, Lily’s anger with the duo may be placed on the back burner because of the not-so-triumphant return of Cane (Billy Flynn).
Lily is furious with her ex for not only lying about being Aristotle Dumas, but also for his unintentional role in the deaths of Damian (Jermaine Rivers) and Chance (Connor Floyd). Plus, she seems to view him again as a con artist.
Sensing her strong feelings of resentment toward Cane, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 7, Victor approaches her to make a deal. He proposes that she essentially pretend to start developing feelings for Cane again, given Cane has made it abundantly clear that he wants her back. Victor believes that if Lily can convince her ex she is falling for him, he’ll open up about his plans for Genoa City, then Lily, Victor and others can use the information to get Cane to leave town for good.
Understandably, Lily has her reservations about working with Victor again. However, by the end of the episode, it starts to seem as if Lily is gearing up to strike a deal with The Mustache.
Having said all of that, we have a hunch that an alliance between Victor and Lily may again end in betrayal, but this time, she’d be the one to double-cross him. We can imagine a scenario in which Cane quickly deduces that Lily is still too furious to allow herself to fall for him and is attempting to gain intel on him to stab him in the back. But in a shocking move, instead of lashing out at her, he offers her a bargain she can’t refuse.
Before Cane was revealed to be Aristotle Dumas, we suspected it was him and mentioned the theory that he was after Chancellor in an effort to gift the company to Lily in a big romantic gesture. Well, what if he promises to make Lily the sole CEO of Chancellor if she actually works with him to betray Victor and steal Chancellor from him?
Lily would likely be gobsmacked by such a proposal, but she may actually agree to it. Let’s not forget, Lily still believes Chancellor became like her third child, having taken the company to new heights for Jill. She’s felt more of a connection to it than she has to her own family business, Winters. Plus, we imagine she wouldn’t mind getting even with Victor.
So does Lily have what it takes to try and one-up Victor? We aren’t sure, but if she goes down this path, she'd better be careful. Making herself an enemy of Victor is dangerous. Additionally, if she becomes the sole CEO of Chancellor, Billy and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) probably would be jealous and furious, thinking they were going to get the top spot.
New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
