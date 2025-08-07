The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily agrees to partner with Victor, but double-crosses him for Cane?

It’s still fresh in our minds the moment The Young and the Restless’ Lily (Christel Khalil) learned Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), her father’s longtime friends, were lying to her about their takeover plans for Chancellor. While she initially thought partnering with them to take the company from Billy (Jason Thompson) would eventually land her in the CEO chair at the corporation, she felt incredibly betrayed to learn that would not be the case should Victor get Chancellor from Jill (Jess Walton), which he did.

Fast forward to the present, and there’s still lingering tension between Lily and the Newman patriarch and matriarch. However, Lily’s anger with the duo may be placed on the back burner because of the not-so-triumphant return of Cane (Billy Flynn).

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Lily is furious with her ex for not only lying about being Aristotle Dumas, but also for his unintentional role in the deaths of Damian (Jermaine Rivers) and Chance (Connor Floyd). Plus, she seems to view him again as a con artist.

Sensing her strong feelings of resentment toward Cane, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 7, Victor approaches her to make a deal. He proposes that she essentially pretend to start developing feelings for Cane again, given Cane has made it abundantly clear that he wants her back. Victor believes that if Lily can convince her ex she is falling for him, he’ll open up about his plans for Genoa City, then Lily, Victor and others can use the information to get Cane to leave town for good.

Understandably, Lily has her reservations about working with Victor again. However, by the end of the episode, it starts to seem as if Lily is gearing up to strike a deal with The Mustache.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Having said all of that, we have a hunch that an alliance between Victor and Lily may again end in betrayal, but this time, she’d be the one to double-cross him. We can imagine a scenario in which Cane quickly deduces that Lily is still too furious to allow herself to fall for him and is attempting to gain intel on him to stab him in the back. But in a shocking move, instead of lashing out at her, he offers her a bargain she can’t refuse.

Before Cane was revealed to be Aristotle Dumas, we suspected it was him and mentioned the theory that he was after Chancellor in an effort to gift the company to Lily in a big romantic gesture. Well, what if he promises to make Lily the sole CEO of Chancellor if she actually works with him to betray Victor and steal Chancellor from him?

Lily would likely be gobsmacked by such a proposal, but she may actually agree to it. Let’s not forget, Lily still believes Chancellor became like her third child, having taken the company to new heights for Jill. She’s felt more of a connection to it than she has to her own family business, Winters. Plus, we imagine she wouldn’t mind getting even with Victor.

So does Lily have what it takes to try and one-up Victor? We aren’t sure, but if she goes down this path, she'd better be careful. Making herself an enemy of Victor is dangerous. Additionally, if she becomes the sole CEO of Chancellor, Billy and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) probably would be jealous and furious, thinking they were going to get the top spot.