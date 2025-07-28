The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chance’s death sets up a big return to Genoa City?

No matter how you look at it, The Young and the Restless’ Cane (Billy Flynn) has hosted arguably the worst international getaway in the soap’s history.

Because of all his duplicitous planning and shady staff, Damian (Jermaine Rivers) was murdered, Nick (Joshua Morrow) almost bled to death, nearly all his party guests are terrified and now, as of the July 28 episode, Chance (Conner Floyd) is dead. (We have our qualms about another member of the already sparse Chancellor family dying, but that’s a topic for some other day.)

As it turns out, during the episode in question, Carter (Vincent Stalba) confesses to Cane that he indeed murdered Damian, and did so in order for Cane to have a clear path to reconciliation with Lily (Christel Khalil). Carter then pleads with his horrified boss for help fleeing the country, but Cane rejects his request. This prompts Carter to freak out, and Chance, who was eavesdropping nearby, to announce himself and insist on holding Carter until local law enforcement arrives.

Carter doesn’t want to go to prison, so he whips out a gun, and when Lily walks by the scene, he grabs her as a hostage and starts running through the maze. Eventually, the duo bumps into Billy (Jason Thompson), and Chance and Cane catch up to them.

Cooler heads ultimately convince Carter to stop pointing the gun at Lily. He then quickly points the gun at Cane to kill him for the betrayal, but Chance winds up jumping in front of the gun, taking a bullet in the chest. Shortly thereafter, Chance is declared dead.

With more blood on his hands, the target on Cane’s back has only gotten bigger, with a number of people ready to get their revenge. The loved ones of Damian, Nick and Chance are all likely salivating at the mouth for the chance to get payback, but we’ll see if that lust for revenge turns deadly.

Conner Floyd and Billy Flynn in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Having said all of that, and focusing back on Cane and the impact of his loss, we think fans should be gearing up for a big return to Genoa City to help send off the town's favorite cop. We believe there’s a good chance that both Nina (Tricia Cast) and Jill (Jess Walton) could show up in some capacity.

For Nina, it would be rather heartwrenching to see her in Genoa City, grieving the death of her only child. She was never a fan of him pursuing a dangerous career in law enforcement, and to know he was killed overseas trying to help someone while technically off duty will probably be devastating. Nina may also have more than a few choice words for Cane.

In terms of Jill, she’d probably be crushed to know her grandson, Phillip Chancellor Jr’s only grandson, is no longer living. She may also have a hard time accepting that a man she viewed as a son, Cane, bears some responsibility for this tragedy. Will she be able to forgive Cane, especially when she learns this whole French getaway boiled down to Cane scheming to get Chancellor?

Jess Walton in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

And as captivating as it may be to think about Nina and Jill arriving in Genoa City for a possible Chance funeral, we think there’s a possibility that The Young and the Restless is gearing up for a surprise visit from Chance’s father, Phillip Chancellor III (Thom Bierdz).

It’s been a while since Phillip Chancellor III has been in town, so it would be fitting to see him arrive to mourn his son. Our only hope is that should he arrive, he stay awhile and launch a soapy plan of retribution for the loss of his child. Again, we think Cane has a whirlwind headed his way, so why not make the person behind the whirlwind be Phillip?

To be clear, as of publication, we have not heard word if Nina, Jill or Phillip is scheduled to reappear. We just think it would be nice if they did.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.