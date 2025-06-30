The Young and the Restless spoilers: Holden comes to Damian’s rescue?

When The Young and the Restless’ Damian (Jermaine Rivers) was headed off to Nice, France, to join almost all the heavy-hitters of Genoa City at Cane’s (Billy Flynn) elaborate party, we couldn’t help but notice Amy’s (Valarie Pettiford) hesitation. She had a bad feeling about him going to finally meet Aristotle Dumas face-to-face, and we thought at the time that her intuition foreshadowed some bad times ahead for her son. Were we right?

After Chance’s (Conner Floyd) arrival in France, Cane pulled him aside and shared his belief that by the time all the festivities were over, someone would try to kill him. Cane didn’t give Chance a name, but the newly minted billionaire planted the suspicious seed. With rumors swirling around on social media that a murder-mystery (or an attempted-murder-mystery) may soon kick off on the soap, we found ourselves floating a few theories.

First, there was the notion that Damian could find himself murdered, and Amy’s concern for her son would prove to be a loose prediction of his deadly fate.

We also considered the possibility that someone would indeed try to kill Cane and murder Chance by mistake. With Chance portrayer Floyd headed to Days of Our Lives, and us suspecting that Cane’s wealth came by illegitimate means, we can picture Chance dying in the "line of duty" trying to save Cane from a mysterious enemy, yet to be revealed.

Conner Floyd and Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, what if Cane is orchestrating a murder mystery to eliminate his romantic competition for Lily’s (Christel Khalil) heart — Damian? Lily and Damian have gotten rather close in recent months, and there is obvious chemistry between the two. She’s even led Cane to believe she and Damian are further along in their romantic journey than they really are. So, with Cane wanting Lily back and her refusing to reunite with him, will he attempt to further his agenda by getting Damian out of the way?

Not for nothing, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 25, Lily and Damian were exploring one of the train cars, and Damian picked up a knife he noticed in a knife collection. He put his fingerprints on a potential weapon, and with Cane having cameras everywhere on his property, Cane likely knows this.

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

Additionally, during one of Cane’s impassioned pleas to win Lily back, he mentioned that she didn’t really know Damian. Cane made it appear as if Damian shouldn’t be trusted and was possibly dangerous. It was as if Cane was laying the groundwork for a masterful frame job.

With all that being said, if we’re right about Cane setting Damian up for his attempted murder, then Damian is going to need some help. This is where Holden (Nathan Owens) could prove to be very helpful.

Although Damian and Holden are currently on the outs thanks to Damian getting close to Nate (Sean Dominic) and joining Winters, Damian and Holden were once best friends. Would Holden really want his former bestie going down for a crime he didn’t commit?

Nathan Owens, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Since Holden is secretly working for Cane, buying up precious real estate for him around Genoa City, we suspect Holden may be able to gain access to information that could eventually exonerate Damian from any wrongdoing. Now Holden might need a push to do the right thing and betray Cane’s trust, but we suspect that could come from Claire (Hayley Erin) or even Amy.

We’ll ultimately just have to stay tuned to see what Cane has up his sleeves. But, with all this buildup about Aristotle Dumas, we have to believe he’ll soon be at the center of plenty of drama.