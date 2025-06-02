The Young and the Restless spoilers: Damian fired and Holden gets intriguing new job

When The Young and the Restless’ Damian (Jermaine Rivers) and Holden (Nathan Owens) arrived in Genoa City, it seemed as if the two were a packaged deal. After they dropped the charade of Holden pretending to be Damian, it was revealed that Damian was a CEO working for Aristotle Dumas, and Holden was Damian’s right-hand man. Additionally, Damian and Holden were best friends.

Fast forward to the present, and the dynamic between the duo has become rather complex. Damian has slowly been trying to repair a relationship with his mother, while getting to know Nate (Sean Dominic) as his brother and trying to earn some trust with Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James). Holden, on the other hand, has more or less felt like an outsider in Genoa City, with no one willing to give him the benefit of the doubt outside of Claire (Hayley Erin). Although he has a romantic history with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and would like to at least be her friend, she’s been rather prickly and dismissive of him.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Despite Holden’s borderline pariah status, he’s remained in town, knowing he’s at least working as Damian’s number two for Aristotle. Sadly, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 2, Damian gets the news from Aristotle’s assistant that he’s been fired ahead of Aristotle’s secret French bash. While Damin doesn’t seem terribly bothered by the news since he just accepted a job offer at Winters, he is concerned about what this now means for Holden. Even though Lily got Damian a job at Winters, she hasn’t extended that same courtesy to Holden, so it looks like he’ll be unemployed.

But loyal to his friend, Damian tries to get Holden a new role at a new company in Genoa City. After sharing the firing news with Lily, Audra and Nate, Damian gets the idea to pitch Holden to Audra. Damian surmises that Holden could be a great employee for Audra at her new business, Vibrante.

Of course, Audra gets a bit cagey about the idea. She even makes excuses why Holden won’t be a good fit. However, Damian counters that Holden is a great employee.

Nathan Owens, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we have a feeling that Holden has no intention of returning to LA, at least not in the foreseeable future. The suave and vesper-drinking newcomer probably plans to stick around in Genoa City, but he will need a new job. If we had to guess, he’ll land at one of three companies.

First, we can’t rule out the possibility that Audra will reluctantly offer Holden a position at Vibrante. While she obviously has some residual feelings for him and rather not work so closely together, we think she’ll come to realize that if she pushes too hard against the idea, Lily and Nate may grow to suspect she doesn’t want to partner with him because they still share a romantic connection she’s trying to deny. So, rather than give Lily more ammunition not to trust her, Audra will bite the bullet and hire Holden.

If Holden doesn’t wind up at Vibrante, our next best guess is Newman Enterprises. Holden may not know a ton about Aristotle, but he’s worked at Aristotle’s companies. Therefore, Victor (Eric Braeden) may see Holden as an asset in this bubbling war with the mystery tycoon. Plus, with a glowing recommendation from Claire, Victor may be willing to give Holden a trial run. It should also be noted that we’ve always gotten the vibe that Holden is willing to play in those grey areas, and with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) no longer working for The Mustache, he may be able to use Holden’s unique abilities.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now, if Holden doesn’t find a home at Vibrante or Newman Enterprises, then perhaps Holden will take his talents to Chancellor with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). It bears repeating that Nikki could truly use some more assistance in the executive suite at the huge corporation. Yes, she has Claire working for her, but a company this size likely needs some more executive experience, especially with Aristotle lurking about to take the business. Again, Claire could put in a good word for Holden with her grandmother.

Wherever Holden ends up, we can’t wait to see his next act. He’s new on the CBS soap, but he’s intriguing to watch.