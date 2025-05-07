The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily’s bold Damian move infuriates Devon?

For weeks, the allure of The Young and the Restless’ Aristotle Dumas has served as the mystery of Genoa City that no one has been able to solve. In particular, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Lily (Christel Khalil) have put more effort than most into unmasking Aristotle and his intentions. The Mustache is going through back channels using Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to get to the bottom of things, while Lily takes a more direct approach and utilizes her growing connection with Aristotle’s frontman, Damian (Jermaine King).

Focusing on Lily, she’s been rather brazen with her approach with Damian. She’s well aware that he has an interest in her, and she’s exploited that by requesting he help her solve this Aristotle puzzle, even if that compromises Damian’s own job with the mysterious billionaire.

Well, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 7, Damian and Lily meet, and Damian tells her that he told his boss that Lily would like to meet him. However, Damian also shares that Aristotle is apprehensive about the meeting, not knowing what Lily’s intentions are.

Lily again makes it clear to Damian that she only wants to protect her family business from a possible threat. In reply, Damian wisely brings up the fact that Lily’s reservations about Aristotle stem only from Victor’s words, a man who within this last year burned her.

Jermaine King, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Regardless of Damian’s good point, Lily appears determined to listen to Victor’s words of caution. Then, she pitches Damian an idea we’re almost certain Devon will not be pleased with. Lily notes that Damian is just a figurehead with Aristotle, deserving of more, and she offers him a job at Winters.

When Devon (Bryton James) learns that Lily made Damian a job offer, we can imagine him blowing a gasket. For starters, while Winters is a family business, it’s Devon’s capital in the company, and he’s run it from its inception. He may not appreciate being looped in on Damian's job offer after the fact.

Then there’s the fact that Devon doesn’t trust Damian at all, and understandably so. Damian made it nearly impossible for Nate (Sean Dominic) to track him down initially, and when Nate was able to track him to LA, Damian sent Holden (Nathan Owens) to pretend to be him when “meeting” Nate for the first time. Plus, Damian’s meteoric rise in business is still questionable, and Victor has raised red flags about the Genoa City newcomer. What’s a business relationship without just a little trust?

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We’d like to point out that if Damian and Aristotle are really plotting against Winters, it seems like a bad idea for Lily to invite the “fox” into the henhouse. It’s not hard to picture Devon seeing things this way, and refusing Damian the chance to work at Winters.

Now we have no doubt Lily will plead her case with Devon in terms of Damian’s job. She may even try to recruit Nate to her cause, noting that Damian and Nate are newly connected long-lost brothers. But given how stubborn Devon has been in the past, and knowing how unhappy Devon was the last time he was forced to work with people outside of his family (he hated working with Billy [Jason Thompson] at Chancellor), Lily may find her brother refuses to honor the job offer she made to Damian.