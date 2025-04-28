The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor and Jack’s feud leads to a shocking medical emergency?

One of the constants of The Young and the Restless over the last several decades has been the epic feuding between Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). The two have battled over business, romance and family, and despite the number of loved ones they share in common, they just can’t let bygones be bygones for too long (well, Victor can’t at least).

Zeroing in on the present, Victor wants to annihilate Jack for what happened last year with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in that Athletic Club suite. The Mustache hired an implant at Jabot to help him destroy the company and is doing everything he can to ensure that Claire (Hayley Erin) doesn’t wind up with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Victor refuses to listen to reason, and he’s ignored concerns from his loved ones that his renewed vendetta isn’t good for him.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s the pleas from the likes of Nikki and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) that actually gave us pause a while ago that Victor could soon face a health crisis. While he has always been a masterful tactician, Victor isn’t exactly getting younger, and we can’t forget it wasn’t that long ago when he was almost killed by Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Plus, Victor is not only battling with Jack and plotting against Kyle, but he’s also trying to prepare for the impending arrival of Aristotle Dumas and what that could mean for Chancellor Industries. The Newman patriarch has a very full plate, and all that stress could lead to something like a heart attack or stroke.

While this theory could certainly ring true, we could also imagine that Victor and Jack’s feud doesn’t impact Victor’s health, but rather someone completely shocking altogether — Michael.

Weeks ago on The Young and the Restless, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) expressed her concerns to both Michael and Nikki about Michael doing Victor’s bidding. Michael, as always, is loyal to Victor and believes he’s capable of not only working for Victor but being a voice of reason for him (it’s like he doesn’t know Victor is the most stubborn person in Genoa City). We always thought Michael would soon regret not listening to his wife’s words of caution.

Christian LeBlanc, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In this feud, Michael is on Victor’s side, but he has compassion for Jack and is friends with Diane (Susan Walters). Michael would rather not see his boss and mentor stressed out by his need for revenge, and he also wants to spare the Abbotts the full wrath of Victor. In addition, Victor has tasked Michael with getting to the bottom of this Aristotle business. That’s a lot of pressure on the savvy attorney, and he certainly feels he has to perform while maintaining all of his relationships.

So could Michael soon suffer a heart attack or another major crisis? We certainly can’t rule it out, but would show writers really leave two lives hanging in the balance, as Cole (J. Eddie Peck) also seems to be headed toward a medical emergency?

