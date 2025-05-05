The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor enlists Adam’s help to deal with Kyle and Claire?

We’ve seen enough episodes of The Young and the Restless to know that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is perhaps the most stubborn and determined man in all of Genoa City.

These traits have often served him well in the business world, but they often put him at odds with his family members, given his tendency to play puppet master in their personal lives. While he would argue that dictating who his wife, children and grandchildren associate with is part of his desire to protect them, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Claire (Hayley Erin) and the rest of the Newman clan would likely counter that he’s just too controlling.

Zeroing in on Claire, with Victor unwilling to budge on his stance about Kyle (Michael Mealor) and her relationship with the Abbott heir, #Kylaire is moving ahead under very strenuous circumstances. The couple knows Victor’s disapproval likely means he’ll plot against them, even suspecting Victor has hired Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to do his dirty work, which he has. However, Claire and Kyle think they can weather a Victor Newman storm, and even look forward to moving in with each other.

When the Newman patriarch discovers the duo is serious about living together and taking steps to make that happen, he’s likely to blow a gasket. However, he may calm down a bit when he learns of where they are looking to move.

Michael Mealor in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 5, Kyle catches Claire off guard when he tells her he believes he found a place for them to live. As it turns out, the place in question is Adam’s (Mark Grossman) condo.

With Adam in the “other” Newman Ranch, his condo is for sale, and Kyle thinks it’s perfect for him and Claire. The only hitch here is convincing Adam to sell to them. Considering Adam doesn’t care for Kyle, and he never trusted Claire after she worked with Jordan (Colleen Zenk), Adam may not be motivated to let the pair have his former home.

With all this being said, we can imagine Victor catching wind of Kyle and Claire’s desire to move into his son’s condo, and The Mustache again playing Geppetto. It’s possible that Victor leans on Adam not to sell to the couple. Considering the two think Adam’s place could be perfect, their not being able to purchase it may set back their move-in plans.

Hayley Erin in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s also in the realm of possibility that Victor pressures Adam to indeed sell the condo to Kyle, as long as Adam helps Audra pull off a big scheme. It’s not hard to picture Audra gaining access to the condo with Adam’s help around #Kylaire’s move-in date, then Audra catching Kyle alone and seducing him (or hiring someone else to seduce him). Audra may not want Kyle, but she might create a scandalous scene for Claire to walk in on. If this were to happen, and depending on how far Kyle allows things to go, would it all be enough to push Claire to break up with her boyfriend, achieving Victor’s ultimate goal?

Now this is all largely theory at this point, but show clues suggest Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will soon have some rocky times ahead with their new working arrangement. Will their problems stem from her disagreeing with Adam doing Victor’s bidding as far as destroying #Kylaire or Victor’s scheming as far as Billy (Jason Thompson)? If Chelsea were to advocate for Kyle and Claire, would Adam actually help them?

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.