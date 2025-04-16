The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra acquires a new partner to help with Victor deal?

Although The Young and the Restless’ Audra (Zuleyka Silver) is portraying nothing short of confidence to those who know about her plot with Victor (Eric Braeden) to take down Kyle (Michael Mealor), alone, she has her doubts. As she should, considering she made a deal with Victor and is banking on him to keep his word.

The Mustache is a ruthless businessman and the ultimate tactician, so there’s a chance he’ll burn her in their pact, something he’s done before. Plus, with her possibly having to use herself as bait to entice and trap Kyle, she knows she could be putting her relationship with Nate in danger.

All this has us thinking that perhaps Audra will change her strategy a bit. At the end of the day, all Victor really wants is to break up Kyle and Claire (Hayley Erin). He doesn’t want his granddaughter near Jack’s (Peter Bergman) son, a sentiment that may reach a fever pitch when the Newman patriarch learns Kyle asked Claire to live with him. So Audra may decide against using herself as the wrecking ball in this equation and turn to someone else to fulfill the role. Someone like Holden (Nathan Owens).

Nathan Owens in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Having previously shared a meet-cute moment with Claire, bonding over James Bond and Vesper cocktails, Holden and Claire again bump into each other in The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 16. Claire doesn’t have a cocktail this go-around, but the two do strike up an interesting conversation. She tells him about becoming a member of the Newman family via her Jordan (Colleen Zenk) origin story, and he really just touches on Damian’s (Jermaine Rivers) life.

The fact that Holden doesn’t tell her much about his own life isn’t lost on Claire, as she brings that up when none other than Kyle approaches. It should go without saying, but Kyle is again not happy to see Holden talking to his girlfriend, despite Claire labeling Holden her new friend.

Now if Audra gets a full understanding of Holden and Claire’s blossoming friendship, Audra may wonder if she can convince her former LA fling to really flirt with Claire in the future to make Kyle jealous or to even attempt to seduce Claire. A jealous Kyle stomping around Genoa City could turn Claire off of him, and Kyle catching Claire with Holden could send the Abbott heir packing.

A scheme like this helps Audra keep her hands a little cleaner, and it would be less of a threat to her romance with Nate. The only problem we see here is her ability to get Holden to help her.

Hayley Erin in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Holden clearly has lingering feelings for Audra, so he may not want to pursue another woman. However, she may dangle a nice and shiny new job in front of him for his cooperation. If Kyle and Claire split, Victor promised to give Audra a company she can run on her own without his interference. Audra could offer Holden the opportunity to be her number two in command at her new businesses for his services. With things starting to look shaky in his relationship with Damian, and there being a good chance that Aristotle Dumas’ arrival could threaten the duo’s employment status, Holden may want to pivot in his career.

Should Holden actually help Audra with going after Claire, Victor may not be pleased to see his granddaughter entangled with Holden. There’s so much mystery about the newcomer, that he could have some explosive red flags in his past that really put Claire in danger, proving she was safer in her relationship with Kyle.