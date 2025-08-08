The Young and the Restless spoilers week of August 11-15

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 11-15

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 11 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 11

"Jack seeks out Victoria’s help, Sharon worries about Mariah, and Lily delivers bad news to Holden."

Tuesday, August 12

"Phyllis shares a secret with Daniel, Audra covers her tracks with Nate, and Claire takes matters into her hands."

Wednesday, August 13

"Victor retaliates against Cane, Nick loses his cool with Billy, and Jack receives an unexpected invitation."

Thursday, August 14

"Victor recruits Nick to take down an opponent, Cricket asks Lauren for a favor, and Daniel makes a confession to Danny."

Friday, August 15

"Sharon sees a new side to Nick, Cane makes a promise to Lily, and Adam loses patience with Chelsea’s loyalty to Billy."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.