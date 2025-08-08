Days of Our Lives spoilers week of August 11-15

Tension rises between EJ and Belle while Marlena works with a new patient. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up, or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 11-15.

More Soaps News SIGN UP FOR THE WHAT TO WATCH SOAPBOX NEWSLETTER

The Young and the Restless spoilers week of August 11-15

General Hospital spoilers week of August 11-15

Beyond the Gates spoilers week of August 11-15

The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of August 11-15

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of August 11:

Monday, August 11

"Belle rips into EJ. Gabi admonishes Xander. Sarah apologizes to Brady. Marlena takes on a new patient. Chad tends to Cat."

Tuesday, August 12

"Brady and Kristen worry about Rachel. EJ has a session with Marlena. Belle and Johnny commiserate over the difficult nature of this trial. Amy reaches out to Sophia."

Wednesday, August 13

"EJ serves Marlena a subpoena. Cat returns the favor to Chad. Sophia confides in Ari. Belle offers advice to Tate and Holly."

Thursday, August 14

"Xander defends himself to Sarah. Rachel throws a fit with Kristen. Chanel is willing to take the fall for Johnny. EJ confides in Gwen. Marlena admits a theory to Belle."

Friday, August 15

"Sophia tries to comfort Tate. Leo gets to know his juror-roommate. Paulina shares her worries with Belle. Johnny asks EJ to go easy on Chanel."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of August 4:

Monday, August 4

"JJ worries with Julie. Chanel helps Felicity. Chad and Cat find themselves in a close moment. Marlena shares an emotional reunion with Sami."

Tuesday, August 5

"Chad catches Julie off guard. Sarah gives Marlena upsetting news. Cat stars training with Rafe. Gabi bonds with Xander. Susan gets under Johnny’s skin."

Wednesday, August 6

"Abe reassures Paulina. Gabi complains to Rafe and Leo. EJ and Johnny discuss strategy. Tate asks Sophia for information."

Thursday, August 7

"Steve confronts Alex. Gabi opens up to Xander. Anna surprises Tony with news about Stefano. Johnny expresses concern to Chanel. Belle and EJ meet secretly."

Friday, August 8

"Belle lashes out at EJ. Marlena comforts Johnny. Gabi tries to learn secrets from Xander. Sarah shocks Brady. Chad takes care of Cat."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.