Soap spoilers for the week of August 4 see what's happening in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and more

When it comes to soaps in the US, there’s one thing that fans can always depend on — drama. From The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives to Beyond the Gates, the Big Five of daytime is set to bring forth some must-watch TV during the week of August 4. We’re talking romances heating up, plots thickening, mysteries continuing to unravel and what would the soaps be without the occasional life-or-death scenario?

To help fans get ready for the week ahead, we’re offering you a brief sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the five soaps. While we are excited to see what happened in the aftermath of Friday’s cliffhangers, we’re perhaps just as eager to learn if our predictions about the most-talked-about storylines wind up ringing true.

So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s going down on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Beyond the Gates during the week of August 4.

The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden and Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restles (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

If you're going to come for Victor (Eric Braeden) and the Newman family, you better not miss. So for Cane's (Billy Flynn) sake, he better have quite the meticulous plan in store. Also, is a Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nate (Sean Dominic) reunion on the horizon as the two inch closer together in grief and support?

The Bold and the Beautiful

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Grace (Cassandra Creech) is forced to admit the truth about Liam's (Scott Clifton) cancer after Finn (Tanner Novlan) demands answers. Eric (John McCook) believes Nick (Jack Wagner) is going to propose to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and urges Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to go after her.

General Hospital

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Jason (Steve Burton) is a man on a mission as he tries to get to the truth behind Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). However, will he ultimately appreciate what he learns? And elsewhere, what's next in the developing Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) saga?

Days of Our Lives

Carson Boatman and Dan Feurriegel, Days of Our Lives (Image credit: Peacock)

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has a touching reunion with Sami (Alison Sweeney) while EJ (Dan Feurriegel) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) strategize for the trial.

Beyond the Gates

Brandon Claybon and Mike Manning, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) can't help but get into trouble, so her recent antics should be a surprise to no one. We have to wonder what she has up her sleeve next. And something tells us that Martin (Brandon Claybon) and Smitty (Mike Manning) are about to be hit with another unwanted surprise, compliments of June (Jasmine Burke).

