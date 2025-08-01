Soap spoilers for the week of August 4 see what's happening in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and more
What's happening this week in daytime?
When it comes to soaps in the US, there’s one thing that fans can always depend on — drama. From The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives to Beyond the Gates, the Big Five of daytime is set to bring forth some must-watch TV during the week of August 4. We’re talking romances heating up, plots thickening, mysteries continuing to unravel and what would the soaps be without the occasional life-or-death scenario?
To help fans get ready for the week ahead, we’re offering you a brief sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the five soaps. While we are excited to see what happened in the aftermath of Friday’s cliffhangers, we’re perhaps just as eager to learn if our predictions about the most-talked-about storylines wind up ringing true.
So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s going down on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Beyond the Gates during the week of August 4.
The Young and the Restless
If you're going to come for Victor (Eric Braeden) and the Newman family, you better not miss. So for Cane's (Billy Flynn) sake, he better have quite the meticulous plan in store. Also, is a Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nate (Sean Dominic) reunion on the horizon as the two inch closer together in grief and support?
Here's what's coming up in The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 4.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Grace (Cassandra Creech) is forced to admit the truth about Liam's (Scott Clifton) cancer after Finn (Tanner Novlan) demands answers. Eric (John McCook) believes Nick (Jack Wagner) is going to propose to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and urges Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to go after her.
Here's what's coming up in The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 4.
General Hospital
Jason (Steve Burton) is a man on a mission as he tries to get to the truth behind Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). However, will he ultimately appreciate what he learns? And elsewhere, what's next in the developing Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) saga?
Here's what's coming up in the General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 4.
Days of Our Lives
Marlena (Deidre Hall) has a touching reunion with Sami (Alison Sweeney) while EJ (Dan Feurriegel) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) strategize for the trial.
Here's what's coming up in the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 4.
Beyond the Gates
Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) can't help but get into trouble, so her recent antics should be a surprise to no one. We have to wonder what she has up her sleeve next. And something tells us that Martin (Brandon Claybon) and Smitty (Mike Manning) are about to be hit with another unwanted surprise, compliments of June (Jasmine Burke).
Here's what's coming up in Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of August 4.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
