Soap spoilers for the week of July 7: see what's happening in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and more

When it comes to soaps in the US, there’s one thing that fans can always depend on — drama. From The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives to Beyond the Gates, the Big Five of daytime is set to bring forth some must-watch TV during the week of July 7. We’re talking romances heating up, plots thickening, mysteries continuing to unravel and what would the soaps be without the occasional life-or-death scenario?

To help fans get ready for the week ahead, we’re offering you a brief sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the five soaps. While we are excited to see what happened in the aftermath of Friday’s cliffhangers, we’re perhaps just as eager to learn if our predictions about the most-talked-about storylines wind up ringing true.

So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s going down on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Beyond the Gates during the week of July 7.

The Young and the Restless

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restles (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

Cane (Billy Flynn) continues to set up the pieces on his twisted chessboard to unleash chaos on the power players in Genoa City. However, will he be triumphant in his quest or will Victor (Eric Braeden) once again prove he's a masterful tactician?

Here's what's coming up on The Young and the Restless during the week of July 7.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna's (Lisa Yamada) plan to trap Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) leads to three people being shot...but who gets shot, and who makes it out alive?

Liam (Scott Clifton) also gets some news while Bill (Don Diamont) tries to spend time with his son. Bill knows he's messed up a lot, but all he wants is to make things right with Liam.

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful during the week of July 7.

General Hospital

Carlo Rota and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

The gauntlets have been thrown down, and Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Sidwell (Carlo Rota) are at war. How will their war continue to cause a dramatic ripple effect through Port Charles?

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital during the week of July 7.

Days of Our Lives

Raven Bowens and Carson Boatman, Days of Our Lives (Image credit: Days of Our Lives/Peacock)

EJ (Dan Feurriegel) works to keep Johnny (Carson Boatman) from going to prison for a crime he didn't commit while Chanel (Raven Bowens) works to keep EJ in line. After delivering her baby in secret, Sophie is trying to figure out what to do next while Javi and Leo adapt to having a baby in the house.

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives during the week of July 7.

Beyond the Gates

Brandon Claybon and Mike Manning, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Beyond the Gates is finally back this week with new episodes, and we're excited. Will Martin's (Brandon Claybon) secret finally all fall out of the closet? Also, how will Dani (Karla Mosley) react to seeing Andre (Sean Freeman) with Ashley (Jen Jacob)? Oh, and what's next in this Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) criminal investigation?

Here's what's coming up on Beyond the Gates during the week of July 7.