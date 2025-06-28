Soap spoilers for the week of June 30: see what's happening in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and more
What's happening this week in daytime?
When it comes to soaps in the US, there’s one thing that fans can always depend on — drama. From The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives to Beyond the Gates, the Big Five of daytime is set to bring forth some must-watch TV during the week of June 30. We’re talking romances heating up, plots thickening, mysteries continuing to unravel and what would the soaps be without the occasional life-or-death scenario?
To help fans get ready for the week ahead, we’re offering you a brief sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the five soaps. While we are excited to see what happened in the aftermath of Friday’s cliffhangers, we’re perhaps just as eager to learn if our predictions about the most-talked-about storylines wind up ringing true.
So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s going down on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Beyond the Gates during the week of June 30.
The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless
As the mystery surrounding The Young and the Restless' Cane (Billy Flynn) continues to unfold, we're bracing for a seismic shift in Genoa City. Plus, we're starting to wonder who will cheat first. Will it be Claire (Hayley Erin) or Kyle (Michael Mealor)? They seem to be gravitating toward Holden (Nathan Owens) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver), respectively.
Here's what's coming up on The Young and the Restless during the week of June 30.
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful
Nick (Jack Wagner) is there for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) as she struggles to cope with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor's (Rebecca Budig) engagement. Meanwhile, Luna (Lisa Yamada) knows that the police are coming for her and she's making her escape.
Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful during the week of June 30.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
General Hospital
General Hospital
Well, it's starting to look like fireworks are on the horizon for Port Charles with things heating up on several fronts. Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are on a collision course, Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) are still feuding and Drew (Cameron Mathison) is the most hated man in town.
Here's what's coming up on General Hospital during the week of June 30.
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives
It's getting harder and harder for EJ (Dan Feurriegel) to keep Johnny (Carson Boatman) from being charged with shooting him, and now he's having trouble maintaining control of the hospital after Xander (Paul Telfer) claimed the vote was unfairly stacked against him. Meanwhile, Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Roman (Josh Taylor) continue their efforts to clear Johnny's name.
Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives during the week of June 30.
Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates will re-air the first five episodes for the week of June 30, so now is a great time to catch up.
We can't wait for the new episodes of Beyond the Gates. What is Hayley (Marquita Goings) up to with her "pregnancy"? Was Dani (Karla Mosley) actually right about her ex-husband's new wife? We can't say, but we can say we hope she's not the one to find out. Not for nothing, we want her and Andre (Sean Freeman) to take things up a notch. Oh, and what about the biggest secret in town... Martin's (Brandon Claybon) mystery crime. Will all be revealed and spill out in the Fairmont Crest community?
Here's what's coming up on Beyond the Gates during the week of June 30.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.