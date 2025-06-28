Soap spoilers for the week of June 30: see what's happening in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and more

When it comes to soaps in the US, there’s one thing that fans can always depend on — drama. From The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives to Beyond the Gates, the Big Five of daytime is set to bring forth some must-watch TV during the week of June 30. We’re talking romances heating up, plots thickening, mysteries continuing to unravel and what would the soaps be without the occasional life-or-death scenario?

To help fans get ready for the week ahead, we’re offering you a brief sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the five soaps. While we are excited to see what happened in the aftermath of Friday’s cliffhangers, we’re perhaps just as eager to learn if our predictions about the most-talked-about storylines wind up ringing true.

So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s going down on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Beyond the Gates during the week of June 30.

The Young and the Restless

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restles (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

As the mystery surrounding The Young and the Restless' Cane (Billy Flynn) continues to unfold, we're bracing for a seismic shift in Genoa City. Plus, we're starting to wonder who will cheat first. Will it be Claire (Hayley Erin) or Kyle (Michael Mealor)? They seem to be gravitating toward Holden (Nathan Owens) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver), respectively.

Here's what's coming up on The Young and the Restless during the week of June 30.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Jack Wagner in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Nick (Jack Wagner) is there for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) as she struggles to cope with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor's (Rebecca Budig) engagement. Meanwhile, Luna (Lisa Yamada) knows that the police are coming for her and she's making her escape.

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful during the week of June 30.

General Hospital

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: CBS)

Well, it's starting to look like fireworks are on the horizon for Port Charles with things heating up on several fronts. Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are on a collision course, Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) are still feuding and Drew (Cameron Mathison) is the most hated man in town.

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital during the week of June 30.

Days of Our Lives

Dan Feuerriegel, Days of Our Lives (Image credit: Peacock)

It's getting harder and harder for EJ (Dan Feurriegel) to keep Johnny (Carson Boatman) from being charged with shooting him, and now he's having trouble maintaining control of the hospital after Xander (Paul Telfer) claimed the vote was unfairly stacked against him. Meanwhile, Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Roman (Josh Taylor) continue their efforts to clear Johnny's name.

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives during the week of June 30.

Beyond the Gates

Marquita Goings, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Beyond the Gates will re-air the first five episodes for the week of June 30, so now is a great time to catch up.

We can't wait for the new episodes of Beyond the Gates. What is Hayley (Marquita Goings) up to with her "pregnancy"? Was Dani (Karla Mosley) actually right about her ex-husband's new wife? We can't say, but we can say we hope she's not the one to find out. Not for nothing, we want her and Andre (Sean Freeman) to take things up a notch. Oh, and what about the biggest secret in town... Martin's (Brandon Claybon) mystery crime. Will all be revealed and spill out in the Fairmont Crest community?

Here's what's coming up on Beyond the Gates during the week of June 30.