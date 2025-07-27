Soap spoilers for the week of July 28: see what's happening in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and more
What's happening this week in daytime?
When it comes to soaps in the US, there’s one thing that fans can always depend on — drama. From The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives to Beyond the Gates, the Big Five of daytime is set to bring forth some must-watch TV during the week of July 28. We’re talking romances heating up, plots thickening, mysteries continuing to unravel and what would the soaps be without the occasional life-or-death scenario?
To help fans get ready for the week ahead, we’re offering you a brief sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the five soaps. While we are excited to see what happened in the aftermath of Friday’s cliffhangers, we’re perhaps just as eager to learn if our predictions about the most-talked-about storylines wind up ringing true.
So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s going down on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Beyond the Gates during the week of July 28.
The Young and the Restless
Victor makes a play to protect his family, leading to Cane learning a very important lesson about messing with The Mustache.
Here's what's coming up in The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 28.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Eric, Ridge and Brooke are off to Italy this week, but it looks like Jack didn't get the memo about going to Capri instead of Naples....
Here's what's coming up in The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 28.
General Hospital
It's time for Drew and Willow's wedding, but will they get hitched without a hitch?
Here's what's coming up in the General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 28.
Days of Our Lives
Tony DiMera wants his family's company back in the family and he's ready to make a move.
Here's what's coming up in the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 28.
Beyond the Gates
The Duprees are getting ready for The Articulettes' big reunion show, and there's no question that there will be drama behind the scenes.
Here's what's coming up in Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 28.
