The Young and the Restless spoilers week of June 30-July 4

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week as the calendar turns to July. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 30-July 4.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 30 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 30

"Diane warns Kyle about Audra, Chance confides in Abby, and Lily forces Amanda to come clean."

Tuesday, July 1

"Nick quizzes Damian about Cane, Holden seizes a new opportunity, and Billy makes a promise to Sally."

Wednesday, July 2

"Cane reconnects with someone from his past, Devon and Amanda share a heated exchange, and Phyllis stumbles upon valuable intel."

Thursday, July 3

"Victoria receives unexpected news, Chelsea spots a con job, and the walls are closing in on Mariah."

Friday, July 4

"Victor stays a step ahead of Cane, Nikki worries about the future of Chancellor Industries, and Adam makes a surprise appearance at the party."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 23 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 23: "Victor gives Cane the third degree, Lily is left with more questions than answers, and the party guests discuss Cane’s charade."

Tuesday, June 24: "Victor forces Cane to put his cards on the table, Nikki and Jack compare notes, Michael and Lauren join the festivities, and Abby has a “chance” encounter."

Wednesday, June 25: "Amanda runs interference for Phyllis, Adam and Chelsea do some digging, and Lily leans on Damian."

Thursday, June 26: "Billy and Sally conspire against Cane, Audra pushes Kyle’s buttons, and Holden comes to Claire’s rescue."

Friday, June 27: "Nick questions Cane’s intentions, Sharon and Phyllis receive a painful reminder of their past trauma, and Lily makes a bold move with Damian."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.